Beijing draw: Zheng returns from injury; in same section as Mboko, Tauson

The draw for the China Open, the ninth WTA 1000 event of 2025, is out. Iga Swiatek, fresh off her third title of the year in Seoul, is the No. 1 seed, while defending champion Coco Gauff is the No. 2 seed. Another key storyline will be the return to action of hometown heroine Zheng Qinwen, playing her first tournament since undergoing right elbow surgery in July.

Zheng, the No. 7 seed, has not competed since her first-round exit at Wimbledon to Katerina Siniakova. She will open against either Suzan Lamens, a quarterfinalist last week in Seoul, or compatriot Wang Yafan. Her section of the draw doesn't get any easier from there: the 22-year-old is projected to face No. 26 seed Linda Noskova in the third round. Potential fourth-round opponents include No. 10 seed Clara Tauson, Montreal champion and No. 21 seed Victoria Mboko and Siniakova.

The 32 seeded players all have first-round byes. Swiatek will start against either Yulia Putintseva or wild card Yuan Yue, while Gauff will face either Kamilla Rakhimova or Lucia Bronzetti.

Two former major champions are unseeded threats in the draw as they also make their way back from injury layoffs. Barbora Krejcikova takes on Anna Blinkova in her opener, with the winner to play Seoul finalist and No. 9 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu returns to action for the first time since injuring her ankle in Montreal a month ago. The Canadian faces Magda Linette, with No. 24 seed Veronika Kudermetova awaiting the winner.

More to come...