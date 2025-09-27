By the numbers: Raducanu wins long-awaited Beijing debut

Emma Raducanu marked her China Open debut with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory over Cristina Bucsa in Beijing. The former US Open champion displayed a strong serving performance, saving seven of eight break points. Raducanu's win sets up a third-round clash with No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula.

Good things come to those who wait: Emma Raducanu made a long-awaited debut at the China Open on Saturday, and christened her first appearance in Beijing with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

The former US Open champion has Chinese heritage through her mother, and was thrilled to comprehensively win her first main-draw match at the WTA 1000 in the country's capital in 1 hour and 37 minutes. She dropped serve just once -- saving seven of eight break points -- to advance to a third-round match with No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula.

"Cristina was playing amazing ... so I'm very happy to have gotten over it," Raducanu said post-match, adding: "I really want to do well here."

Some of the other notable facts and figures from Raducanu's opening win included:

3: Raducanu and Bucsa have played three times this year, and Raducanu has now won two in a row after losing a three-setter in Singapor at the start of the year.

5: Raducanu served five aces as part of a generally strong serving performance. She won 71% of her first-serve points, and 50% of her second-serve points.

She also won five straight games from 3-3 in the first set to wrestle control of the momentum of the match.

6: Six of Bucsa's break-point chances against Raducanu's serve came in the first set, and they all went unconverted. Four of those were in the first game, and two more game at 3-3.

14: Raducanu is now 14-3 against players ranked lower than No. 50 in the PIF WTA Rankings this year.

She has last won her first match at 14 consecutive tournaments, dating back to the BNP Paribas Open in March.

15: While Bucsa landed 75% of her first serves -- and 88% in the first set -- Raducanu made her pay severely the few times she missed once. The Brit won 15 of 18 of the points played when the Spaniard hit a second serve.