China Open

BEIJING • CHINA

WTA 1000

Hard

Tournament Starts in 130 Days
Sep 24 - Oct 5, 2025
2025

Headlines

Coco Gauff, Wuhan 2024

Lessons from the WNBA's A'ja Wilson guide Gauff in Asian swing resurgence

3m read
5mo ago
With high stakes in Asia, the tour's best look to rally for one last stand

5m read
5mo ago
Champions Corner: Coco Gauff's focus on the future earns Beijing rewards

7m read
5mo ago
Practice makes perfect for Gauff in historic Beijing win

3m read
5mo ago
