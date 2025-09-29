WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Match Reaction

By the numbers: 'Little spicy Mirra' Andreeva keeps her cool, advances in Beijing

2m read 29 Sep 2025 9h ago
Mirra Andreeva, Beijing 2025

Summary Generated By AI

Mirra Andreeva dispatched Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets Monday in Beijing, needing just 1 hour and 32 minutes to reach the China Open fourth round for the second consecutive year. She draws Sonay Kartal next.

highlights

Anisimova turns Beijing third round against Zhang around

04:59
Amanda_Anisimova_-_China_Open_2025_-_Day_5-DSC_6010

Despite earning the nickname 'Little spicy Mirra' from Chinese fans, Mirra Andreeva stayed cool and composed on a warm afternoon in Beijing, cruising to a routine 6-4, 6-1 win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the China Open.

Beijing: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The 18-year-old superstar needed just 1 hour and 32 minutes to secure a spot in the fourth round, inching closer to a repeat quarterfinal appearance after last year’s run.

“Honestly, when so many people support me, I never feel pressure,” Andreeva said, acknowledging the Chinese fans. “I only feel extra strength that is always with me on the court. So, I want to thank you guys for the support.

“It’s always great to play in front of you.”

Bouzas Maneiro actually struck first, breaking for a 2-1 lead in the opening set. But it was short-lived, as Andreeva leveled the score in the next game before later breaking at love to claim the first set.

After trading holds to begin the second set, Andreeva won five straight games to close out the match. Bouzas Maneiro struggled finding consistency throughout, finishing with 54 unforced errors to Andreeva’s 25.

The match ended as Andreeva watched another Bouzas Maneiro shot sail long.

Anyways, here are some notable -- and more positive -- stats from Andreeva’s third-round victory:

1: It was her first career victory over Bouzas Maneiro in their inaugural meeting. Andreeva also hit one ace, was broken once and dropped just one game in the second set.

38: The number of WTA 1000 wins for Andreeva before turning 19, tying Venus Williams for the most since the format’s introduction in 1990.

40: The number of wins for Andreeva at the WTA level in 2025. The last player to reach that mark in a season before turning 19 was Belinda Bencic in 2015.

69: Andreeva won 69% of her first-serve points Monday, right in line with her season average of 68.4%. That ranks 11th among WTA players with at least 40 matches played this season prior to Beijing.

126: The number of break points converted by Andreeva in WTA 1000 events this year, third-most behind Iga Swiatek (140) and Coco Gauff (133).

Andreeva will face Britain’s Sonay Kartal in the fourth round in what will be their first career meeting. A win would send Andreeva to her second straight China Open quarterfinal and fifth WTA 1000 quarterfinal this season.

WTA Staff

