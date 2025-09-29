WTA website wins prestigious International Sports Convention award

The newly-launched WTA website went live in May, marking a major milestone in the evolution of the tour's digital strategy courtesy of its commercial arm, WTA Ventures.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA website has won a prestigious International Sports Convention award following its exciting relaunch earlier this year.

WTAtennis.com and the tour's digital partner, Pulselive, topped the Innovative Fan Engagement in Women’s Sport category at the ISC Women’s Sport Business Awards, held in London.

The distinguished industry accolade recognized the platform's reimagined digital approach, shifting away from a traditional results-led website to a dynamic, entertainment-first experience designed for the modern tennis and sports fan.

The newly-launched WTA website went live in May, marking a major milestone in the evolution of the tour's digital strategy courtesy of its commercial arm, WTA Ventures. The platform delivered a more immersive and player-led experience, combining integrated videos, personalized journeys and interactive content in a way that reflects the energy and ambition of the tour and its athletes.

"At the WTA, we are proud to celebrate innovation that step changes how fans engage with the game we all love," said WTA Ventures Vice President of Digital Alex Powell. "This award recognizes our relentless drive to elevate our digital products, combining creativity and the latest technologies to create a true home for women’s tennis.

"We’re just at the beginning of this journey, and we're excited to keep pushing innovations that can inspire new generations and champion our outstanding athletes."

"We’re incredibly proud that the transformed WTA website has been recognized," added Pulselive Delivery Director Bethan Jones. "At Pulselive, we are deeply committed to elevating women’s sport through world-class digital experiences that connect with both avid and casual fans alike.

"The WTA has been an outstanding partner in this journey. Their vision and collaboration have been key to creating a platform that truly celebrates the athletes and inspires fans around the world. This is just the beginning. We are truly excited for what is yet to come."

This recognition underscores the WTA’s commitment to growing women’s tennis by embracing cutting-edge digital strategies that inspire, engage and expand the sport’s global fanbase. Visit WTAtennis.com to experience the award-winning platform.