Match Reaction

Swiatek advances as Osorio forced to retire in Beijing

1m read 29 Sep 2025 8h ago
Camila Osorio, Iga Swiatek - Beijing 2025
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

Iga Swiatek advanced after Camila Osorio was forced to retire from their China Open third-round match.

No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek advanced to the China Open fourth round on Monday after Camila Osorio retired with an abdominal injury following a 6-0 first set.

Beijing: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Must See

The first set had been closer than the scoreline suggested, with five of the six games going to deuce, but the Colombian took a medical timeout trailing 5-0. After serving a double fault to fall behind 0-40 in the opening game of the second set, she was forced to call it quits.

The first set was Swiatek's 17th 6-0 set of 2025 so far -- a tour-leading season tally, 10 more than second-placed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who has won seven 6-0 sets.

"For sure I'm sorry for Camila, because she's always giving her 100%," Swiatek told press afterward. "She told me she got injured at the beginning of the match. It's always pretty sad to see that because we want to just compete. She wasn't able to. But overall, like besides that, I feel like I played good in the first set and really used my game to push Camila."

Swiatek will face No. 16 seed Emma Navarro in the last 16 after the American also advanced via retirement. A left thigh injury forced Roland Garros semifinalist Lois Boisson to pull the plug trailing 6-2, 1-0.

Swiatek has dropped only five games to Navarro across two previous meetings, winning 6-0, 6-2 at the 2018 Charleston ITF W80 and 6-1, 6-2 in the Australian Open quarterfinals in January.

 

WTA Staff

