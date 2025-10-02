Gauff withstands Lys’ power to return to Beijing semifinals

Coco Gauff reached the China Open semifinals for the third straight year after withstanding some powerful tennis from Eva Lys.

No. 2 seed Coco Gauff took another step toward defending her China Open title -- but she was made to work hard, withstanding a barrage of power from Eva Lys before coming through their quarterfinal 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Gauff advances to her fourth semifinal of 2025, and her first off clay since winning last year's WTA Finals Riyadh. She now owns a 14-1 career record in Beijing, and has made at least the last four in each of her three appearances so far -- the first player to make three consecutive semifinals here since Jelena Jankovic in 2006-08.

Gauff is bidding to successfully defend a title for the second time in her career (following Auckland 2023-24), and will face either No. 3 seed Amanda Anisimova or No. 6 seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals.

"She's a tough opponent, she hit some incredible shots on the run," said an impressed Gauff afterwards. "I was trying my best to stay aggressive. Just staying confident in my game and not being too passive when I have the lead."

Gauff weathers the storm: The tone of the match was set as early as the first point: a 16-stroke lung-buster in which Lys made her aggressive intentions crystal-clear, but was denied by a terrific lob and forehand putaway by Gauff.

No. 66-ranked Lys never wavered from her commitment to all-out attack, and for patches of the match it paid off. Her tally of 14 winners belied the amount of rallies in which Gauff was forced into error by Lys' relentless pace, frequently after exchanges of over 10 shots. Paired with Gauff's trademark refusal to buckle under pressure and her control on the run, this made for several breathtaking points. The American won the best of those, suddenly switching from power to finesse with a perfectly carved drop shot to break for 3-1 in the first set.

That game was the start of a five-break sequence in the first set, mirrored in the second by three consecutive breaks. They were indications of Lys' determination to cling on to the scoreboard -- but also that ultimately, Gauff always had the lead and the control over the match as a whole. Lys played her part in several stunning points, but could not reach that level with the consistency required to hit through Gauff. The German finished the match with 48 unforced errors.