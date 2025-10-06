How Gauff went from a 'hoodie connoisseur' to a fashion-forward trendsetter

Coco Gauff used to live and die by the hoodie. Now the World No. 3, who has worn a different outfit at every tournament she's played in in 2025, has established herself as a bona fide trendsetter.

Over the course of her career, as Coco Gauff's game has evolved, so too has her fashion sense.

She's now regarded as one of the most fashion-forward players on the Hologic WTA Tour, a true trendsetter. It's quite a long way from when she first turned pro back in 2018, when she lived and died by the hoodie.

"I used to be a hoodie connoisseur," the World No. 3 said ahead of her opening-round match at this week's Wuhan Open. "I owned, like, 70-something hoodies and having all those ... it was really bad. My mom had told me I had to stop buying hoodies. And then, when I turned maybe 17 or 18, I just stopped. And now I don't really grab a hoodie unless I go to the airport. But yeah, I didn't know what my fashion was going to be, so I feel like I was just conserving myself.

"Now I'm a lot more expressive of what I wear on and off the court. It's really fun. I like wearing clothes. I'm not very talented in a lot of things, so I think clothes is just a way to express myself."

We'd argue Gauff's lack of talent argument, as she's won two Grand Slam titles and is firmly entrenched in the Top 5 ahead of the year-end WTA Finals in Riyadh, where she's already qualified and is the defending champion.

As for her fashion on court, it's been on point (and very intentional). The American has worn a different outfit at every tournament she's played in this year, each of which has received rave reviews.

As for her wardrobe off the court, she doesn't plan much in advance. Gauff takes an organic, in-the-moment approach: How she feels when she gets out of bed dictates her choice for the day.

"It just depends on the mood," the 21-year-old said. "Some days I wake up feeling really feminine and [I want to wear] skirts and stuff. Other days I wake up feeling like a tomboy. It just kind of depends on what my mood is, which is why it's always hard for me to plan outfits in advance. I never know what I'm going to feel like in the moment."

The French Open champion arrives in Wuhan coming off a semifinal showing in Beijing, where she lost in straight sets to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

She received a bye in the first round of Wuhan, the final WTA 1000 tournament of 2025, and will play unseeded Moyuka Uchijima in the second round.