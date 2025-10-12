Sierra wins Mallorca WTA 125 title, receives trophy from idol Sabatini

Argentina's Solana Sierra captured her second career WTA 125 title at the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Mallorca Women's Championships, and received the trophy from idol and former World No. 1 Gabriela Sabatini.

In July, as Solana Sierra made history by becoming the first lucky loser to reach the last 16 of Wimbledon, the Argentinian was quick to name legendary compatriot Gabriela Sabatini as one of her biggest inspirations in tennis.

Just three months later, her idol was in on hand to present Sierra with her second career WTA 125 trophy at the clay-court Vanda Pharmaceuticals Mallorca Women's Championships. No. 1 seed Sierra took just 72 minutes to defeat Serbia's Lola Radivojevic 6-3, 6-1 final.

"Having Gabriela here has been a great source of inspiration," Sierra said during the trophy presentation. Tournament ambassador Sabatini had also been in the audience as Sierra defeated Ekaterine Gorgodze 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals -- the only set she conceded all week.

No. 86-ranked Sierra's title run continued a season of breakthroughs for the 21-year-old. She captured her first WTA 125 title in Antalya in March and cracked the Top 100 in July, following her Wimbledon breakthrough. Last month, Sierra also reached her first tour-level quarterfinal in Sao Paulo. In Mallorca, she also defeated Andrea Lazaro Garcia 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Sierra is the eighth player to win multiple WTA 125 titles in 2025, following Dalma Galfi (Oeiras, Vic), Anca Todoni (Antalya 1, Bari), Tereza Valentova (Grado, Porto), Francesca Jones (Contrexéville, Palermo), Veronika Erjavec (Changsha, Huzhou), Kaja Juvan (Ljubljana, Samsun) and Sara Bejlek (Makarska, Rende).

Radivojevic continued her strong form by reaching her second straight WTA 125 final. Runner-up in Rende last week to Sara Bejlek, the No. 173-ranked 20-year-old has now won 16 of her past 21 matches since the US Open. In Mallorca, Radivojevic -- who made her WTA debut as a wild card at Belgrade 2021 -- won an all-Serbian semifinal between two of the country's most promising young hopes, defeating 18-year-old qualifier Teodora Kostovic 7-6(3), 6-3.

Former junior No.6 Kostovic started 2025 ranked No. 892 and will enter the Top 200 for the first time as a result of reaching her first WTA 125 semifinal -- a run that included upsets of No. 2 seed Mayar Sherif (6-3, 6-4 in the second round) and No. 8 seed Maria Lourdes Carle (6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals). Back in April, Kostovic also qualified for her first WTA main draw in Madrid.

In the doubles event, Czech No. 1 seeds Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Skoch collected their fifth WTA 125 title of the year with a 6-4, 6-0 defeat of German wild cards Noma Noha Akugue and Mariella Thamm in the final. Maleckova and Skoch were also champions in Parma, Makarska, Bastad and Tolentino.