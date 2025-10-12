Swiatek and Poland commit first to 2026 United Cup
Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek are running it back. Two-time defending finalists Poland are the first team to commit to the 2026 United Cup.
The 2025 Wimbledon champion and former ATP World No. 6's early commitment ensures Poland will feature at the event for the fourth time in four editions after reaching two consecutive title bouts. Thanks in large part to the efforts of Hurkacz and Swiatek, Poland was runner-up to the United States in 2025, and Germany in 2024.
Swiatek, who has won 14 of her 16 career singles matches at the event said in a news released confirming her participation that "it's always an amazing experience and just an honor to represent your country and especially alongside such great players."
“I love being part of the team and have great memories of playing this event," she added. "This tournament is different. It brings more excitement than normal tournaments we play during the year.”
This January, Swiatek went unbeaten in the competition before losing to Coco Gauff in the women's singles rubber in the final in the U.S.'s 2-0 win. Last year, she and Hurkacz had championship points in the deciding mixed doubles match against Laura Siegemund and Alexander Zverev before falling.
Seventeen other countries will join Poland in the field at the mixed-gender team competition ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, and participation is subject to players committing to the event by the tournament’s entry deadline of Nov. 11. Perth will host the first day of United Cup action on Jan. 2 at RAC Arena, while the group stage in Sydney will begin on Jan. 3 at Ken Rosewall Arena.
Other details of the fifth edition of United Cup, to be held from Jan. 2-11, include:
- At the entry deadline, 10 countries will qualify via the five highest-ranked men and five highest-ranked women entered, based on their PIF ATP Rankings and WTA Rankings.
- Eight teams will qualify according to the best combined ranking of the highest-ranked men’s and women’s players from the same country.
- At the second qualification date on Nov. 17, if there is a player in the Top 10 (maximum 1 ATP and 1 WTA player) of the latest PIF ATP Rankings or WTA Rankings who has entered and has an eligible team but has not been accepted based on their individual ATP/WTA ranking, they will be accepted -- and their team will replace the lowest-ranked team with combined ranking.
- Australia is guaranteed entry, either directly via ranking or as a wild card.
- Each city will host nine teams each: three groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format, and each tie will comprise one men’s singles and one women’s singles match featuring the No.1-ranked singles players, and one mixed doubles match.
- Group winners in each city advance to the quarterfinals with one quarterfinal spot in each city awarded to the best runner-up in that city.
- Winners will progress to the semifinals and final to be played in Sydney.