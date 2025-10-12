Swiatek and Poland commit first to 2026 United Cup

Poland's dynamic duo, Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek, commit to the 2026 United Cup after leading the country to two consecutive finals.

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek are running it back. Two-time defending finalists Poland are the first team to commit to the 2026 United Cup.

The 2025 Wimbledon champion and former ATP World No. 6's early commitment ensures Poland will feature at the event for the fourth time in four editions after reaching two consecutive title bouts. Thanks in large part to the efforts of Hurkacz and Swiatek, Poland was runner-up to the United States in 2025, and Germany in 2024.

Swiatek, who has won 14 of her 16 career singles matches at the event said in a news released confirming her participation that "it's always an amazing experience and just an honor to represent your country and especially alongside such great players."

“I love being part of the team and have great memories of playing this event," she added. "This tournament is different. It brings more excitement than normal tournaments we play during the year.”

This January, Swiatek went unbeaten in the competition before losing to Coco Gauff in the women's singles rubber in the final in the U.S.'s 2-0 win. Last year, she and Hurkacz had championship points in the deciding mixed doubles match against Laura Siegemund and Alexander Zverev before falling.

Seventeen other countries will join Poland in the field at the mixed-gender team competition ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, and participation is subject to players committing to the event by the tournament’s entry deadline of Nov. 11. Perth will host the first day of United Cup action on Jan. 2 at RAC Arena, while the group stage in Sydney will begin on Jan. 3 at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Other details of the fifth edition of United Cup, to be held from Jan. 2-11, include: