Match Reaction

Zhu ousts Andreeva; to face Shnaider in the quarterfinals on home soil

1m read 15 Oct 2025 40m ago
Zhu Lin, Ningbo 2025

Summary Generated By AI

Zhu Lin continues to enjoy a fruitful run on home soil in Ningbo, backing up her win over Emma Raducanu with another impressive victory over top seed Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday night. She came from a set down to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 17 minutes to set up a quarterfinal meeting with Diana Shnaider.

A year ago, Zhu Lin watched the Asian swing from the sidelines, recovering from an elbow injury that kept her out for six months.

Ningbo: Scores | Draws | Order of play

She returned at this year’s Australian Open, but her comeback was rocky. The form that once lifted her to No. 31 in the world eluded her, and by the time she arrived in Montreal for the Canadian Open in late July, her ranking had plummeted -- nearly dropping her out of the top 500.

But in Montreal, Zhu stunned then-No. 15 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round and reached the Round of 16, offering a glimpse of a possible resurgence.

That promise remained unfulfilled until now.

After back-to-back wins over Emma Raducanu and Mirra Andreeva on home soil, Zhu has finally backed up that breakthrough. For the second straight day, she rallied from a set down to defeat a top 30 opponent, ousting the top seed Andreeva 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 17 minutes to close out a long Wednesday in Ningbo, with midnight fast approaching.

More to come…

