Naomi Osaka opens campaign in Osaka with straight-sets win

Naomi Osaka dominates in her return to the Kinoshita Group Japan Open, defeating Sonobe in straight sets. Seeking a quarterfinal spot, Osaka will face defending champion Lamens next. After recent successes, Osaka looks to regain momentum in Asia.

Four-time Grand Slam champion and top seed Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the Kinoshita Group Japan Open on Monday with a 6-0, 6-4 win over countrywoman Wakana Sonobe, who received a wild card into the main draw.

Playing in the event for the first time since 2017, Osaka opened strongly, taking the first set 6-0. She broke Sonobe in the sixth game of the second set and held serve to close out the match in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Next Up is defending champion Lamens

The 27-year-old Japanese player is seeking her first quarterfinal appearance in Osaka. She will face defending champion Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands in the second round. Osaka leads Lamens 1-0 in their head-to-head series, winning in 's-Hertogenbosch on grass in straight sets last year.

Looking to Regain Momentum in Asia

After reaching the final in Montreal and the semifinals at the US Open to climb back into the world’s Top 20, Osaka has struggled to maintain her winning form in Asia. She managed just one victory across Beijing and Wuhan before arriving in Osaka this week.

In another first-round match on Monday, sixth seed Olga Danilovic defeated local wild card Nao Hibino 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.