Gauff says she's been changed 'for good' in new ad for 'Wicked' sequel

Coco Gauff shines in a new ad for "Wicked: For Good" movie, blending her tennis success with the Wizard of Oz theme. The tennis star's tribute features symbolic nods to the film, emphasizing themes of dreaming big and overcoming obstacles.

The limit does not exist for Coco Gauff -- on the Hologic WTA Tour, or in a new video promoting the upcoming movie "Wicked: For Good" that hits theaters next month.

In the ad, the World No. 3 takes to the tennis court in a striking tribute to the modern reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz." The clip blends the two-time Grand Slam champion's own story with symbolism from the franchise.

One of the most obvious nods is the transformation of court lines into golden bricks -- a clear reference to the "yellow brick road" that famously leads to the emerald-green city of Oz, the primary setting of "Wicked."

Gauff’s pink-and-green outfit, set against the vibrant green of the court and surrounding shrubbery, echoes the color themes of the two main characters. The misunderstood Elphaba, the “Wicked” Witch of the West, is famously green-skinned, while Glinda "the Good Witch," her counterpart and childhood friend, is famous for her pink and sparkles.

As Gauff plays a point, positive and negative newspaper headlines are superimposed behind her in the background. But she smiles as the words "Unlimited" appear in the sky -- a lyrical acknowledgement of some of the musical's main themes: dreaming big, taking flight, and reaching for more.

"To those who saw my spark, and to those who showed me I was unlimited," Gauff says in narration, referencing a famous lyric from the film's titular song. "To everyone who believed in me, and even those who didn't -- thank you. You all changed me ... for good."

Despite admitting she wasn't much of a "musical girly," Gauff has shown appreciation for the blockbuster film adaption of the Stephen Schwartz Broadway show before. She said in December that the first "Wicked" movie earned a 10 out of 10, and on International Women's Day this year, Gauff gave a shoutout to Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba in the films.

Here’s to strong women 💪💚



May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/vxarZiMeAL — wta (@WTA) March 8, 2025

"She's getting her flowers, but I think they're long overdue, so I would like to give my flowers to her," she said. "I think she's incredible. She deserves all the attention and all the love that she gets ... I hope to meet her one day."