Keys, Sabalenka and Rybakina commit to first events of 2026

The 2025 Hologic WTA Tour season isn't quite over yet, but Madison Keys, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka already know where they'll be starting 2026.

Two-time defending champion Keys will headline the field at the Adelaide International from Jan. 12-17, while former champions Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sablenka will kick off the season a week earlier at the Brisbane International from Jan. 4-11.

Keys' title run in Adelaide this year -- where she beat Jessica Pegula for the title -- was a springboard into her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and a career-best 16-match winning streak that ended at the BNP Paribas Open.

The American said that competing in Adelaide was "ideal preparation" heading into Melbourne in 2025, and is eager to run it back next year as she takes aim at back-to-back Australian Open titles.

She also won the trophy in Adelaide in 2022.

"I'm incredibly excited to return to Adelaide to defend my title -- this tournament means so much to me, and the energy from the fans and the event organizers makes it such a special place to compete," Keys said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rybakina and Sabalenka have been two of the most prolific players in Brisbane since the tournament returned to the tour calendar in 2024 after a three-year hiatus.

In her tournament debut, Rybakina defeated Sabalenka 6-0, 6-3 in the 2024 final -- before Sabalenka flipped the script in the Australian Open final weeks later.

This year, Sabalenka went one better and defeated Polina Kudermetova in the final in Queensland.

“I’m super happy to be heading back to Brisbane,” Sabalenka said. “I have a lot of great memories from Australia, it always feels like home.

“I enjoy playing at the Queensland Tennis Centre. I love the support and I hope it’s going to be on my side when the new season rolls around.”

After competing at the United Cup for Kazakhstan to begin 2025, Rybakina takes an unbeaten tournament record into return to the Queensland Tennis Centre.

She also went 2-0 inside Pat Rafter Arena this April in the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Brisbane International,” Rybakina, who didn't lose a set on the way to lifting the trophy two years ago, said. “I love the city of Brisbane, and I genuinely enjoy playing here. The fans and the atmosphere make it a great experience.”