Swiftie Swiatek gets special gift from Taylor Swift herself

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, a huge Taylor Swift fan, received a special gift from the singer herself. Swift thanked Swiatek for her support with a handwritten note and gifts celebrating Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl." Swiatek was touched and shared her excitement on Instagram.

Swiatek has made no secret of her love for Taylor Swift's music through the years. She's ranked her favorite albums, cheered Swift's engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and "cried many times" when she saw Swift's smash-hit "Eras Tour" last June in Liverpool.

At the latter, the now-six-time Grand Slam champion got a handwritten note from Swift congratulating her on her successes -- and that collection of keepsakes recently grew with a special merch box that commemorated the Oct. 3 release of Swift's latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

A note, handwritten by Swift, accompanied the record and gifts, and thanked Swiatek for her unwavering support.

"If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcomed 'A Life of a Showgirl' into the world," the note read.

An incredulous Swiatek was touched by the care package, and gushed on her Instagram story that "[a] few years ago, I wouldn't even dream of moments like this."

At the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open earlier this month, Swiatek confessed to listening to the album in full just days after it dropped -- and she might have a new favorite. After dubbing Swift's 2022 record "Midnights" her favorite in Swift’s discography at the Cincinnati Open, Swiatek was calling "The Life of a Showgirl" "perfectly made" two months later.

"I think it's just consistent and really great and really exciting," she said.