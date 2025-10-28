WTA Finals draw: Breaking down the 12 group-stage matches in Riyadh

The WTA Finals groups have been announced, and 12 group-stage matches will determine who makes it to the semifinals in Riyadh. We break down what to know about each match.

At long last, the WTA Finals is upon us.

A culmination of the 2025 season, the WTA Finals in Riyadh pits the eight best singles players and eight best doubles teams in the world in a round-robin format.

Here's a refresher on how the tournament works: The eight singles players are split into two groups of four. In the group stage, every player plays three matches, against the other three players in the group.

Each round-robin win is worth three points. If players are tied at the conclusion of the group stage, the head-to-head winner advances. If there is a three-way tie, the tiebreaker will be determined by matches played, total sets won and total games won.

The top two from each group advances to the semifinals, where the group winners take on the second-place finishers from the other group. The semifinals and finals are single elimination.

The same format follows for the doubles field.

The WTA Finals Singles Groups

The eight-player field has been split into the following two groups:

Stefanie Graf Group: Aryna Sabalenka (1), Coco Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (5), Jasmine Paolini (8)

Serena Williams Group: Iga Swiatek (2), Amanda Anisimova (4), Elena Rybakina (6), Madison Keys (7)

The WTA Finals Doubles Groups

Martina Navratilova Group: Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (1), Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens (4), Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs (8)

Liezel Huber Group: Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend (2), Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider (5), Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe (3), Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani (7)

Click here for a full breakdown of the doubles field.

The Singles Matchups

Stefanie Graf Group

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff (Gauff leads head to head 6-5)

French Open final rematch? Yes, please. This will actually be a 2025 rubber match for the Top 3 players and Grand Slam champions. Prior to the match in Paris, Sabalenka beat Gauff in Madrid on clay.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jessica Pegula (Sabalenka leads head to head 8-3)

What a history these two have. So many memorable matches over the years, including two classics in the past two months. After beating Pegula handily in the Miami final in March, Sabalenka eked past the American in the US Open semifinals. Pegula returned the favor a little over a month later, coming from behind to upset Sabalenka in a third-set tiebreak in Wuhan. The victory ended the World No. 1's 20-match winning streak in Wuhan.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Jasmine Paolini (Sabalenka leads head to head 5-2)

They played twice this year, with Sabalenka winning in Miami routinely. Paolini gave Sabalenka more of a fight on clay, in Stuttgart, but the World No. 1 still won 7-5, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs. Jessica Pegula (Pegula leads head to head 4-3)

Gauff and Pegula last met a little more than two weeks ago, in the Wuhan final. Gauff beat her friend and former doubles partner 6-4, 7-5 for her third career WTA 1000 title. It was their first match since last year's WTA Finals, which Gauff won in straight sets in the group stage.

Coco Gauff vs. Jasmine Paolini (Head to head is tied 3-3)

Gauff and Paolini have been frequent foes in 2025. The Italian won their first three meetings of the season, including a history-making win in the Rome final. Gauff is the most recent victor, though, edging Paolini 6-4, 6-3 in the Wuhan semifinals.

Jessica Pegula vs. Jasmine Paolini (Pegula leads head to head 5-0)

Pegula has pitched a career shutout against Paolini, though the two somehow haven't played in two years. Baffling, considering they play two of the most demanding schedules on tour.

Serena Williams Group

Iga Swiatek vs. Amanda Anisimova (Head to head is tied 1-1)

They've only played twice, but both matches were recently -- and both were hugely memorable. The first was Swiatek's almost incomprehensible 6-0, 6-0 drubbing in the Wimbledon final. But Anisimova came right back at the next Slam and upset the six-time major champion -- in straights -- in the US Open quarterfinals. It was as resilient of a performance as we've seen all year. Round 3 should be quite telling, and highly entertaining.

Iga Swiatek vs. Elena Rybakina (Swiatek leads head to head 6-4)

Coming into 2025, Rybakina had the upper hand in their career head to head, but Swiatek has owned Rybakina in 2025. She's won all four of their matches and dropped just one set. Three of those wins came on hard courts.

Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys (Swiatek leads head to head 5-2)

Keys picked up one of her biggest wins of the season -- and career -- against Swiatek, a remarkable 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (8) upset in the Australian Open semifinals. They met again three months later in Madrid. The American handed Swiatek a rare bagel in the first set in that quarterfinal match, but Swiatek took the next two sets for the win.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Elena Rybakina (Never played)

Though Anisimova is by no means a newbie on tour, she is the new player in town at the WTA Finals, and has less of a sample size than the other players in this group. She's never played Rybakina before, and it will be interesting to see how she handles the Kazakhstani's raw power. Rybakina enters this tournament with momentum, having won six straight before pulling out of her semifinal match in Tokyo.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Madison Keys (Never played)

Anisimova is making her WTA Finals debut nine years after Keys made hers. Keys helped usher in this current generation of American players, and it will be cool to see them across the net from each other for the first time.

Elena Rybakina vs. Madison Keys (Head to head is tied 3-3)

Before beating Swiatek in Melbourne, Keys took out Rybakina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. They met later in the year in Cincinnati and went the distance again. This time Rybakina got the better of the deal, coming from behind to win 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.