WTA Finals 2025: Schedule, groups, prize money and everything you need to know

With the WTA Finals beginning this weekend, the year's top eight singles players and doubles teams will compete for the crown-jewel event of the season. From tournament information to player previews, here is everything you need to know heading into Riyadh.

As November approaches, the Hologic WTA Tour reaches its season finale. The WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF brings the top eight singles players and doubles teams to King Saud University Indoor Arena for the season-ending championship.

What are the key dates, tournament structure and schedule?

The year-end tournament, held on indoor hard courts and using the Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball, begins on Saturday, Nov. 1 with group round-robin play.

Both draws are split into two groups of four, and each player will play the other three members of their group once. The top two from each group advance to the semifinals on Nov. 7, with the winner of each group facing the second-place finisher from the other.

Group standings

• Each round-robin win is worth three points, with the top two advancing.

• Should two players be tied, the head-to-head winner will hold the advantage.

• In a three-way tie, the tiebreaker is determined by matches played, total sets won and total games won.

Match schedule (All times local to Riyadh)

Saturday, Nov. 1 (Round robin)

• 3:30 p.m. -- Doubles

• NB 6 p.m. -- Singles

• FB -- Singles

• FB -- Doubles

Sunday, Nov. 2-Thursday, Nov. 6 (Round robin)

• 3 p.m. -- Doubles

• 5 p.m. -- Singles

• 6:30 p.m. -- Singles

• FB -- Doubles

Friday, Nov. 7

• 3:30 p.m. -- Doubles semifinal No. 1

• 6 p.m. -- Singles semifinal No. 1

• FB -- Singles semifinal No. 2

• FB -- Doubles semifinal No. 2

Saturday, Nov. 8

• 4 p.m. -- Doubles final

• Martina Navratilova trophy presentation

• NB 7 p.m. -- Singles final

• Billie Jean King trophy presentation

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

A record total of $15.5 million in prize money is being offered, with $12.4 million dedicated to singles and $3.1 million to doubles.

An undefeated singles champion would receive $5.235 million, while a singles champion with just one round-robin loss will take home $4.88 million. In doubles, a perfect 5-0 record will result in $1.139 million, and a one round-robin loss campaign returns $1.067 million.

Ranking points per win (both draws)

• Round-robin = 200

• Semifinal = 400

• Final = 500

An undefeated tournament results in 1,500 ranking points.

Here’s a full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Who has qualified and what are the round-robin groups?

Singles Groups

Stefanie Graf group: Aryna Sabalenka (1), Coco Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (5), Jasmine Paolini (8)

Serena Williams group: Iga Swiatek (2), Amanda Anisimova (4), Elena Rybakina (6), Madison Keys (7)

Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova will serve as on-site first and second alternates, respectively. Andreeva will also compete in doubles after qualifying alongside partner Diana Shnaider.

Doubles Groups

Martina Navratilova group: Sara Errani/Jasmine Paolini (1), Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens (4), Hsieh Su-Wei/Jelena Ostapenko (6), Asia Muhammad/Demi Schuurs (8)

Liezel Huber group: Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend (2), Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe (3), Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider (5), Timea Babos/Luisa Stefani (7)

Three doubles teams return from the 2024 field -- Errani/Paolini, Townsend/Siniakova and Dabrowski/Routliffe. Mertens and Hsieh, who were a duo in 2024, will compete with Kudermetova and Ostapenko, respectively. (Kudermetova and Ostapenko were also in the field in 2024.)

Three new teams are also here to shake things up, including Andreeva and Shnaider, the youngest duo to qualify for the doubles year-end finale in 25 years.

Who are the defending champions?

Gauff took home the 2024 WTA Finals title after outlasting China’s Zheng Qinwen in a three-set thriller. Along the way to the championship, Gauff bested Sabalenka in the semifinal and picked up straight-set wins over Swiatek and Pegula in the group stage.

Canada’s Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Routliffe are back to defend their doubles title. In 2024, the second-seeded pair defeated No. 8 seed Siniakova and Townsend 7-5, 6-3 in the final, part of an undefeated campaign.

Fast facts and previews of the singles qualifiers

Aryna Sabalenka

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 4

• Best finish: Finalist (2022)

• 2024 WTA Finals finish: Semifinals

• 2025 hard-court record: 35-6 (.853)

• 2025 titles: 4 -- Brisbane International (500), Miami Open (1000), Madrid Open (1000), US Open (Grand Slam)

Sabalenka’s success is often defined by her Grand Slams. She began her season winning 11 consecutive matches, taking the Brisbane International title, before Keys ended her streak in the Australian Open final.

Bouncing back with 1000-level wins in Miami and Madrid, Sabalenka fell short again in the final at Roland Garros, this time to Gauff, followed by a semifinal exit at Wimbledon a month later. The defeats were disappointing, but Sabalenka proved why she’s the world No. 1, defending her US Open crown with a straight-set win over Anisimova and winning her fourth-career Grand Slam.

Sabalenka played just one tournament after New York, reaching the semifinals in Wuhan. Approaching Riyadh, her No. 1 ranking, one that she’s held since October 2024, has remained intact, and Sabalenka has a chance to finally lift the Billie Jean King trophy in her fifth consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

Iga Swiatek

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 4

• Best finish: Champion (2023)

• 2024 WTA Finals finish: Group stage

• 2025 hard-court record: 40-10 (.800)

• 2025 titles: 3 -- Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Cincinnati Open (1000), Korea Open (500)

Swiatek had another stellar campaign in 2025. Despite losing her bid for four straight French Open titles after a semifinal loss to Sabalenka, Swiatek bounced back and dominated grass-court season, historically her most challenging surface. Playing in her second Bad Homburg Open in three years, she made her way to the final, eventually falling to Pegula in straight sets. But she one-upped herself in her next tournament, winning her first Wimbledon singles title with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Anisimova in just under an hour.

To close out the summer, she racked up hard-court wins in Cincinnati and Seoul, part of a stretch where she won 14 of 15 matches. She enters Riyadh seeking her second career WTA Finals title, joining Gauff as the only players in this field who have won WTA Finals titles.

Coco Gauff

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 3

• Best finish: Champion (2024)

• 2024 WTA Finals finish: Champion

• 2025 hard-court record: 29-9 (.763)

• 2025 titles: 2 -- French Open (Grand Slam), Wuhan Open (1000)

Gauff enters Riyadh as the reigning champion, seeking to become the first player to win consecutive WTA Finals titles since Serena Williams achieved the feat from 2012-14.

The high of Gauff’s year came in Paris, where the 21-year-old won her second career Grand Slam at Roland Garros, defeating Sabalenka in three sets after dropping the first. To follow, however, would be a difficult summer. Early exits in Berlin and Wimbledon, followed by a coaching change to address her serve struggles, culminated in a fourth-round loss to Naomi Osaka at the US Open.

A more than two-week break and the beginning of the Asian Swing rejuvenated Gauff ahead of the WTA Finals. Gauff won 9-of-10 matches across Beijing and Wuhan, claiming her third WTA 1000 title in the latter, with the lone defeat coming to compatriot Anisimova in the semifinals in Beijing.

Amanda Anisimova

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 0, debutant in 2025

• 2025 hard-court record: 26-9 (.743)

• 2025 titles: 2 -- Qatar Open (1000), China Open (1000)

The lone debutant at this year’s WTA Finals, Anisimova had a stellar 2025 campaign, claiming two WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Beijing. The win over Ostapenko in Qatar clinched her first title in more than three years, and it seemed to foreshadow her success the rest of the year.

En route to the Wimbledon singles final, her first Grand Slam final appearance, she knocked off Sabalenka in three sets in the semifinals before falling to Swiatek. Though the loss was disappointing, she avenged the defeat at the US Open, besting Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Anisimova ultimately reached the singles final in New York, falling to Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6.

Anisimova rides plenty of momentum into Riyadh following her win in Beijing in early October.

Jessica Pegula

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 3

• Best finish: Finalist (2023)

• 2024 WTA Finals finish: Group stage (withdrew)

• 2025 hard-court record: 35-12 (.745)

• 2025 titles: 3 -- ATX Open (250), Charleston Open (500), Bad Homburg Open (500)

Pegula’s 2025 produced three titles, and her win in Charleston marked her first on clay. The American is still searching for her first Grand Slam, and her best performance in the Slams this year came at the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Sabalenka in the semifinals.

In the Asian swing, Pegula reached the semifinals in Beijing and the final in Wuhan, falling to American counterpart Gauff in the latter. That’s in addition to her runner-up finishes in Adelaide and Miami earlier this season.

Pegula, 31, is the eldest player in the singles draw and will make her fourth consecutive appearance at the WTA Finals. In 2024, she withdrew after two matches because of a left-knee injury, and was replaced by Daria Kasatkina.

Elena Rybakina

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 2

• Best finish: Group stage (2023, 2024)

• 2024 WTA Finals finish: Group stage

• 2025 hard-court record: 38-13

• 2025 titles: 2 -- Strasbourg (500), Ningbo Open (500)

Rybakina recently qualified for her third consecutive WTA Finals by reaching the semifinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. However, Rybakina withdrew ahead of her semifinal match, citing a back injury, which could play a factor in Riyadh.

Her 2025 season featured 500-level wins in Strasbourg and Ningbo, Rybakina’s ninth and 10th career titles. At the WTA Finals, she looks to advance out of the group stage, having only won one round-robin match each of the past two years.

Madison Keys

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 1

• Best finish: Group stage (2016)

• 2024 WTA Finals finish: Did not qualify

• 2025 hard-court record: 24-6 (.800)

• 2025 titles: 2 -- Adelaide International (500), Australian Open (Grand Slam)

The 30-year-old Keys elected to forego the Asian swing. She last competed at the US Open in August, where she lost in the first round.

Keys started 2025 hotter than any player on tour. She rode the momentum from her title in Adelaide straight into her first career Grand Slam title, outlasting Sabalenka in three sets in the Australian Open. It was a part of a 16-match win streak that didn’t end until a semifinal loss to Sabalenka at Indian Wells in March.

But since Indian Wells, Keys has reached only one semifinal. It’s been almost a decade since Keys last played in the WTA Finals, exiting in the group stage in 2016. Can she end 2025 the way she started it?

Jasmine Paolini

• Previous WTA Finals appearances: 1

• Best finish: Group stage (2024)

• 2024 WTA Finals finish: Group stage

• 2025 hard-court record: 25-12 (.676)

• 2025 titles: 1 -- Internazionali BNL d’Italia (1000)

Paolini secured her qualification for the Finals after reaching the semifinals of the Ningbo Open, falling to eventual champion Rybakina. The semifinal finish was one of five this season, in addition to Miami, Stuttgart, Bad Homburg and Wuhan. She also reached the final in Cincinnati, falling to Swiatek in straight sets.

The Italian’s pinnacle moment came on home soil in May at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, where she defeated Gauff 6-4, 6-2 for the title. Paolini became the first Italian woman to win her nation’s biggest tournament since Raffaella Reggi in 1985. The victory marked her second WTA 1000 singles title and first on clay. She also won the doubles tournament in Rome alongside Errani.

Paolini is the only player scheduled to contest in both singles and doubles in Riyadh. In 2025, Errani and Paolini were victorious at WTA 1000 events in Doha, Rome and Beijing, and lifted the trophy at Roland Garros for their first major doubles title.