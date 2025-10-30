Press Releases
Ostrava added to 2026 WTA Tour calendar
Jimmie48/WTA
The WTA announced today that Ostrava, Czech Republic will return to the WTA Tour calendar in 2026, staging a WTA 250 tournament in February.
The city recently hosted a WTA 500 event from 2020-22, and former singles champions included PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Anett Kontaveit and Barbora Krejcikova.
The 2026 edition will be staged on indoor hard courts the week of Feb. 2. It will take place at both the Ostravar Arena and the Ridera Tennis Club, and will feature a 30-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.
