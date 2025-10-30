Ostrava added to 2026 WTA Tour calendar

The WTA Tour will return to Ostrava, Czech Republic with a WTA 250 tournament in February 2026, featuring a 30-player singles draw and 16-team doubles draw. The city staged a WTA 500 event from 2020-22, and Aryna Sabalenka, Anett Kontaveit and Barbora Krejcikova won singles titles.

The WTA announced today that Ostrava, Czech Republic will return to the WTA Tour calendar in 2026, staging a WTA 250 tournament in February.

The city recently hosted a WTA 500 event from 2020-22, and former singles champions included PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Anett Kontaveit and Barbora Krejcikova.

The 2026 edition will be staged on indoor hard courts the week of Feb. 2. It will take place at both the Ostravar Arena and the Ridera Tennis Club, and will feature a 30-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

