WTA Foundation, Morgan Stanley host Come Play clinics in Hong Kong

With a shared vision for expanding access to tennis, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley joined Hong Kong, the China Tennis Association and Special Olympics Hong Kong to host two immersive Come Play clinics for more than 80 youth in the local community.

The WTA Foundation’s community outreach program, WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley, made its way to Hong Kong this week, bringing the sport of tennis to the local community.

The initiative, launched in 2018, utilizes tennis to positively impact communities by encouraging youth of all ages and abilities -- with a focus on girls -- to lead healthy and productive lives on and off the court.

With a shared vision for expanding access to tennis, the WTA Foundation and Morgan Stanley were proud to join Hong Kong, the China Tennis Association (HKCTA) and Special Olympics Hong Kong (SOHK) for a pair of immersive and inclusive tennis clinics ahead of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

On Oct. 25, the first WTA Come Play clinic presented by Morgan Stanley got underway at Causeway Bay Sports Ground with HKCTA. At the clinic, WTA Community Ambassador Judy Murray, alongside WTA players Katie Boulter and Ajla Tomljanovic, interacted with 50-plus youth from local communities. HKCTA's primary mission is to promote tennis through collaborations, such as Come Play, and to set and raise the standards of the game to an international level.

“The HKCTA and Morgan Stanley both share the same vision, in that tennis is much more than just an active and healthy pastime for the community,” said Michael Cheng, President of HKCTA. “Tennis is a powerful tool that teaches invaluable life skills and experiences, such as sharpening one's emotional aptitude and helping individuals learn to apply oneself and thrive in team environments. The benefits of tennis are multifaceted.”

WTA

On Oct. 26, 30 athletes from SOHK also gathered at Causeway Bay Sports Ground for an inclusive WTA Come Play clinic taught by Murray. WTA legend and Special Olympics Global Ambassador Li Na assisted with the event, as did Top 50 players Leylah Fernandez and Eva Lys.

SOHK strives to deliver training and activities for Olympic-type sports, helping people with intellectual disabilities unleash their potential, build self-confidence and demonstrate courage. While sharing joy with their family and peers, these activities help facilitate the athlete’s integration into their communities.

WTA

"This clinic event holds profound significance for the Special Olympics athletes,” said Freda Fung, Regional President and Managing Director of Special Olympics East Asia. “The participation of legendary players like Li Na not only teaches our athletes tennis skills but, more importantly, conveys a message of respect and equality. By training side by side with their idols, the Special Olympics athletes gain unprecedented confidence and a sense of belonging.

"The event also demonstrates to society that intellectual disabilities do not hinder athletic potential -- everyone can shine on the court. This model of integrating professional tournaments with Special Olympics sets an exemplary standard for inclusive sports in East Asia.”

WTA

Since becoming a presenting partner of the WTA Come Play initiative in early 2023, Morgan Stanley has provided vital resources and support to thousands, co-hosting 16 community activities and counting across the globe.

"Morgan Stanley is excited to sponsor the Hong Kong Tennis Open for the third year running and again deliver WTA Come Play in Hong Kong,” said Morgan Stanley Chief Marketing Officer Jess Schnurr. “We are thrilled to bring the sport of tennis and firsthand access to WTA stars to a really great group of kids.

"This partnership brings to life exactly why we believe it is so important to invest in the next generation and arm them with the lessons and skills that will help them both on and off the court.”

WTA

The Hong Kong event concluded a yearlong program that saw WTA Come Play presented by Morgan Stanley activate in communities worldwide, engaging people of all ages and abilities and providing access and opportunity through tennis. Earlier activations of the 2025 program took place in Melbourne, London and New York.

To learn more about the WTA Foundation, or to make a donation, visit wtatennis.com/wtafoundation.