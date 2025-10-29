Teen standouts Tagger, Pohankova in sync as WTA debuts yield early success

Seventeen-year-olds Lilli Tagger and Mia Pohankova are moving in lockstep early in their professional careers.

Pohankova claimed her first ITF title last October in her native Slovakia. Austria’s Tagger followed suit shortly after, winning her first pro title in Spain by defeating breakout star Lois Boisson.

Tagger continued her clay-court dominance by capturing the 2025 French Open girls’ singles title, going from unseeded to champion without dropping a set. One month later, Pohankova matched the feat at Wimbledon, also winning the girls’ singles crown despite entering unseeded.

So, it’s little surprise that with both making their first WTA main-draw appearances this week -- Tagger in Jiujiang and Pohankova in Chennai -- they each earned first-round victories in their WTA debuts.

Tagger defeated China’s Zhu Chenting on Tuesday, while Pohankova ousted former top 100 player Nao Hibino to reach the second round in Chennai. They join this year’s Australian Open girls’ singles champion Wakana Sonobe in accomplishing the feat, after Sonobe won in her debut earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

Tagger went one better Wednesday, upsetting world No. 89 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets for her first 100 win.

“It was an amazing match,” Tagger said afterwards. “I had a lot of fun out there. I still can't believe I won in the end, but I'm super happy with my performance and I can't wait for the next match. It was my first win against a top 100 player, which feels amazing. It was a lot of fun to play against her.”

The victory adds to a growing list of achievements for the young Austrian, who has also gained notoriety in tennis circles for her one-handed backhand, which has drawn comparisons to the one displayed by her coach, 2010 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone, in her own playing days.

Tagger is one of just eight women ranked inside the top 300 of the PIF WTA Rankings to feature a one-handed backhand.

She is 32-8 across all levels this season, with three ITF titles -- two at the W75 level -- in addition to her junior Grand Slam. Her two wins in Jiujiang have pushed her inside the top 200 of the live rankings for the first time.

Pohankova, meanwhile, has made the most of a smaller sample size on the pro circuit this season. In addition to her Wimbledon junior title, she reached the girls’ doubles semifinals at the French Open, partnering with none other than Tagger herself.

The pair fell in two tightly contested sets to eventual champions Eva Bennemann and Sonja Zhenikhova.

Overall, Pohankova is 8-4 across all levels in 2025, with two ITF quarterfinals and two wins over top 200 opponents as she aims to return to, and then surpass, her career-best ranking of No. 394.

Rankings aside, both players are looking to build on their WTA win totals in the coming days. For now, they’ll settle for soaking in the WTA Tour experience.

“The tournament is amazing,” Tagger said. “I'm really, really happy I get the chance to play the main draw here. I haven't seen much of the city yet, but maybe in the next few days, when I have time, I’ll go visit it a little bit.”

And who knows, perhaps a maiden WTA title is on the horizon for one, or both.