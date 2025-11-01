Errani and Paolini start WTA Finals campaign off on the right foot

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini kicked off the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF with a dominant win over Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs. The Italian duo, aiming for a deep run this year, showcased a more aggressive style to adapt to the indoor conditions, securing victory with runs of consecutive games won in both sets.

After failing to advance out of the round-robin stage in Riyadh last year, the Italian duo hopes to make a deep run at the year-end crown this year as the top seeds -- and started that quest with a 1 hour and 17 minute victory in the first match of the tournament.

"It was a very tough match ... the ball is flying, it's not easy to do lobs," Errani confessed afterwards, saying that the Olympic gold medalists are forced to take a more proactive approach to their tennis to match the conditions inside King Saud University Indoor Arena.

"We have to change a little bit the way we play; we have to be more aggressive. In other places, we maybe stay at the baseline both; here, maybe more serve and volley, go to the net much more, the points are very short. We have to be more aggressive, and we did it."

Errani and Paolini won a string on consecutive games in each set to secure the win. In the opener, they won three straight games from 2-2 -- a momentum swing that started by saving three break points on Paolini's serve in the fifth game.

In set two, Muhammad and Schuurs made a push by winning three straight games of their own after trailing 2-0 -- but Errani and Paolini ripped off the last four games to take the match.

The match broke a head-to-head tie between the two teams this season. Muhammad and Schuurs routed the Italians in March at the BNP Paribas Open, but Errani and Paolini won in straight sets in the US Open quarterfinals.

Errani and Paolini won their first round-robin match in Riyadh last year, but finished 1-2 in the group stage and failed to advance to the semifinals. An undefeated record this year will not only net them a first year-end crown, but potentially they year-end World No. 1 ranking. To earn that spot, they would need to run the table, and the pair of Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova will need to win fewer than two matches in the group stage.