Mboko takes Hong Kong title after defeating Bucsa in longest final of 2025

Victoria Mboko's 2-hour, 49-minute defeat of Cristina Bucsa in the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open title match was the longest tour-level final of 2025 so far. The 19-year-old claimed her second trophy of the year, and will break into the Top 20 next week.

As the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open final went on -- and on, and on -- the challenges piled up for Victoria Mboko.

There were net cords that went against her. There were overrules that changed the momentum of the match. And there was a valiant effort from Cristina Bucsa, who simply would not stop finding her best tennis when seemingly down and out.

But at the end, it was the 19-year-old No. 3 seed Mboko who emerged victorious from the longest tour-level final of 2025, claiming the second title of her season 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-2 in 2 hours and 49 minutes. Mboko had to recover after losing a 3-0 lead in the second set, and her first championship point in the tiebreak.

She's now 7-0 in deciding sets since July -- four this week and three en route to her shock Montreal title in August. The Hong Kong final was six minutes longer than the year's previous longest title match, Iga Swiatek's 2-hour, 43-minute 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5 win against Ekaterina Alexandrova in Seoul.

In each of Mboko's previous three-setters this week, she had to come from a set down in order to pull off comeback wins. That dynamic changed against first-time finalist Bucsa. This time, it was Mboko who discovered that no lead was safe.

In the first set, Mboko pulled away after a tight opening four games, and held her first two set points at 5-2. But Bucsa saved both with one-two punches and leveled at 5-5, having saved a third with a bold drive volley at 5-4. At 6-5, Mboko got a fourth chance when Bucsa slipped mid-rally, and was relieved to convert as the Spaniard netted a forehand.

Bucsa appeared to be fading rapidly in the second set, spraying errors as Mboko advanced to 3-0. The Canadian held a point for 4-0, and thought she had it sealed when a Bucsa forehand was called wide -- only to find it had landed on the line following a challenge. That was the spark Bucsa needed to haul her way back into the match, smacking perfectly-timed forehands and putting away neat volleys to force a tiebreak.

There, a riveting passage of play saw both momentum and luck oscillate back and forth. A dead net cord gave Bucsa a set point; a net cord that took her ball wide denied her on the very next point. Down championship point, she struck a forehand down the line, and she eventually converted her fourth set point as Mboko netted a forehand.

Despite the manner in which she'd lost the set, Mboko showed no sign of frustration in the decider. Instead, she took full control after saving two break points in the second game. Up 5-2, Bucsa hit another pair of lines on another two championship points -- but Mboko was in no mood to let this set get as tight as the previous two and slammed down a service winner on her fourth chance.

"Today I feel like it was such high quality tennis from Cristina," Mboko said afterward. "Even when she was down in the match, she was able to come back and play some amazing shots. I had to really stay in there with her and try my best to bring out my full power. I want to give huge credit to her.

"I will admit it was a little bit painful [to lose the second set] -- but that's tennis for you. It happens. [Championship point] was just another point. Of course, there's a lot more emphasis on it, because it's a championship point, but she was also playing some great tennis. She came out hitting some great shots, which was out of my control. It happens.

"The best thing you can do is just regroup. If I was to dwell on it too much, it would've affected me too much to play well in the third set, so I'm glad I was able to let it go."

This time last year, Mboko was ranked No. 350. Next week, she'll enter the Top 20 for the first time after a spectacular rookie season in which she compiled an overall record of 60-14 (20-10 in WTA main draws).

Jiang Xinyu and Wang Yafan claimed the doubles trophy with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Momoko Kobori and Peangtarn Plipuech in the final. It was a sixth WTA doubles title for Jiang and a fourth for Wang, but their first together.