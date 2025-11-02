Half a century of order: How Chris Evert ushered in the WTA Rankings era

On Nov. 3, 1975, Chris Evert became the world’s first No. 1-ranked player in the WTA. Fifty years later, Evert’s legacy on the rankings system and a 1975 season for the ages remain steadfast.

Back in the day, professional tennis -- like everything else -- was a little less organized.

“I remember once when me and Martina [Navratilova] were both considered No. 1 at the same time,” Chris Evert said from the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida. “The ITF [International Tennis Federation] gave greater weight to the Grand Slams, and I had done better in them. But Martina, based on her usual great indoor season, actually had more points.

“There were a lot of opinions out there. It was so subjective. It just depended who was doing the ranking.”

Fifty years ago to the day, Nov. 3, 1975, that all changed.

Two years after the WTA Tour was founded, a new rankings system was introduced. Evert, only 20 years old, was recognized as the first official year-end No. 1 through a standardized formula that gave appropriate weight to all of the tournaments played throughout the year.

“When the computer rankings came on, it was like, 'Oh, my God, it was so clear,' ” Evert said. “There’s so much more clarity now -- it’s certain. The computerized rankings really recognized the importance of the Virginia Slims events. It recognized the importance of consistency throughout the year.

“This was a more balanced system. You really knew where you stood.”

Chris Evert receives a check during the trophy presentation for the Virginia Slims Championships after defeating Martina Navratilova at Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena. (Photo by George Long /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Currently, Aryna Sabalenka has stood as the PIF WTA Rankings’ No. 1 player for more than one year running. Earlier this week, it was announced she’s already locked up the year-end top spot.

Sabalenka is the 29th WTA Tour No. 1 and one of six active players to reach that summit, along with Iga Swiatek, Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova.

Evert reigned for a total of 260 weeks, fourth all-time behind Steffi Graf (377), Navratilova (332) and Serena Williams (319).

“I was very proud,” Evert said of that first day at No. 1. “It was kind of a big deal.”

49 years ago today, on November 3, 1975, @ChrissieEvert became the first-ever No. 1 ranked player in the @WTA.



She would hold the No. 1 spot for a total of 260 weeks. 👏 pic.twitter.com/rT7INL0sCh — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) November 3, 2024

A season for the ages

In tennis, every player’s journey through the draw ends with a defeat -- except one.

In 1975, Evert was very nearly perfect. She lifted the trophy in 16 of the 22 events she played and won a scalding 94 of 100 matches.

Context? Today’s top three players -- Sabalenka, Swiatek and Coco Gauff -- have won a total of nine titles this year and averaged just under 56 match wins.

Before her 21st birthday, Evert won her second French and Italian titles, her first US Open and third Virginia Slims Championships/WTA Finals. Those six losses in 1975 came to Navratilova (twice), Billie Jean King (twice), Evonne Goolagong and Virginia Wade.

Evert, now 70, listened intently as those 1975 accomplishments were read off to her on the phone.

“Well, that’s incredible,” she said, laughing. “Consistency, that’s what I was known for. That was my strength. Short memory, going on to the next tournaments. Picking up that momentum.

“It was a big year.”

Looking back, that was the sweet spot of a decade that catapulted women’s tennis into the international consciousness. Evert said the Virginia Slims sponsorship changed the dynamic entirely. Matches were seen on national television on weekends, and the year-end championships at Madison Square Garden in New York typically drew 16,000 each night.

“The question had always been, 'How did you do in the Slams?' The focus went from that to the whole year, where every week counted, every tournament was important,” Evert said. “At the end of the day, the 70s were the tennis boom. It was the perfect storm, because all of this came together. The tour, women’s tennis players really being the first women athletes to get to that high level and be leaders for other women’s sports.

“People say, 'Gosh, wouldn’t you love to be playing in this day and age -- with all the money?' No. I’m so happy I came up when I did under the guidance of Billie Jean [King] and that group of leaders. To follow in their footsteps, to witness that and be a part of that, I would never trade that in a million years.”

Chris Evert, 1975 US Open champion, holds up the winner's trophy at the West Side Tennis Club in Queens, New York. Evert defeated Evonne Goolagong in the final to win her first of six US Open titles. (Photo by James Drake/Getty Images)

The rivalry between Evert and Navratilova played a huge part in that ascent. Evert rose to No. 1 on nine different occasions. Navratilova passed her eight times, and Evert took it back six more times.

Were they aware of the rankings in actual time?

“Oh, yes,” Evert said. “Because it reflects in the seeding of the tournament -- of course. It was a bigger deal to be No. 1 back then than it was to win a Slam. Hands down.”

A fitting legacy

A ceremony at the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore recognized Evert’s milestone achievement.

Going forward, the trophy for the year-end No. 1 would bear her name.

“I’m honored and privileged to have my name on this trophy,” Evert said that day. “It’s the ultimate achievement to be No.1 in the world in any endeavor. When I was a young girl, I always dreamt of winning a Grand Slam, but I had bigger dreams about being No.1.

“Because it’s about being consistent, focused and having a lot of quality wins during the year, and that, to me, is a champion.”

Consistency. Quality. Focus.

Those are the traits that allowed her to reach the very top of tennis 50 years ago. Evert finished with 154 titles and a record of 1,304-144. She won better than 90% of her matches, something no one else has achieved.

Jimmie48/WTA

“It’s nice to have one thing in my name,” Evert said, laughing again. “It’s something forever. It’s a legacy.

“Hopefully, they won’t take my name off it.”