On the ground in Riyadh: The photo queen, UNO games and a priceless reaction

The WTA Finals is unlike any other tournament on the Hologic WTA Tour calendar, and we're on the ground documenting all of it. Here's what's buzzing and catching our attention in Riyadh.

There's nothing quite like the WTA Finals, from the format to the exclusivity to the exotic location to the elegance.

It's truly unique to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar, and we're here to provide access from every angle.

Below is a snapshot of what's buzzing in Riyadh, both on the court and off, and what's catching our attention at the prestigious year-end tournament.

Doubles Synchronicity

Great doubles teams know each others' games, and tendencies, like the back of their hands. Communication and anticipation are essential for any pairing, and the eight best doubles teams in the world have showed that this week in Riyadh.

But which teams know each other best off the court?

In a lightning round, they were asked to select their preferences among the following choices: high fives or fist bumps, a fresh racquet or fresh balls, serving or returning first, dogs or cats, hot weather or cold weather, texting or calling, the morning or evening and Beyonce or Taylor Swift.

Check out which squad is most in sync.

Pick Your Fave

Which games do the best singles players in the world love to play on site? (Tennis aside, of course...) What's their favorite city to visit, among the endless world-class cities they play in throughout the year? How about their favorite TV show, movie or book?

We got the answers, plus someone (or a few people) they'd like to shout out. (You can probably guess who Iga Swiatek chose to say hey to.)

They showed plenty of love for New York City and card games. (Apparently UNO is still a favorite. ... Who knew?) And Madison Keys apparently enjoys staring at the wall.

She Can Handle a Racquet ... and a Camera

Is Asia Muhammad the photo queen? Apparently so.

"I will take a photo of anyone and everyone," the 34-year-old American says in Making a Portrait, a behind-the-scenes look at the stunning portrait photoshoot in Riyadh.

Check out the full video below.

Mutual Respect and Admiration

It was another fantastic chapter in the superb Aryna Sabalenka-Jessica Pegula rivalry, with the World No. 1 coming from a break down in the third to win 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

Sabalenka now leads the head to head 9-3, but don't be fooled by that lopsided figure. Pegula tends to push the four-time Grand Slam champion to the limit -- this was their third straight three-setter in the last two months -- and Sabalenka acknowledged that in her post-match interview after her victory.

Clearly tons of respect and appreciation here. With the win, Sabalenka improved to 2-0 in the Stefanie Graf Group and is on the brink of clinching a spot in the semifinals. Pegula, now 1-1, will play Jasmine Paolini on Thursday.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Moment

Speaking of Sabalenka, how about this wonderful moment after her match?

She tossed a signed ball to a young fan, who was understandably giddy, bopping around jubilantly and holding it close to her face. A priceless moment she'll never forget.