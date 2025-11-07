Babos, Stefani top Hsieh, Ostapenko to reach WTA Finals Riyadh title match

In their debut as a team at the WTA Finals, No. 7 seeds Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani will play for the title after coming from a break down in both sets to defeat No. 6 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6(5) in the semifinals.

It's new ground for Babos and Stefani as a team -- Stefani, who is playing the first WTA Finals of her career, becomes the first Brazilian to reach the final of the tournament in its history -- but familiar territory for Babos. The Hungarian is a three-time WTA Finals champion, and has now reached her fourth final with a third different partner. She previously lifted the trophy alongside Andrea Sestini Hlavackova in 2017, and Kristina Mladenovic in 2018 and 2019 -- memories that helped her as she helped deliver another victory here.

"I never lost in a semifinal of the WTA Finals before, so I'm just keeping that," Babos said in her on-court interview. "I'm very proud of us."

The in-form Babos and Stefani have also advanced to their fifth final of 2025 -- and first above WTA 500 level -- and third in a row following Ningbo (runners-up to Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Liudmila Samsonova) and Tokyo (champions).

In a first-time encounter, Babos and Stefani were the most consistent team throughout. Hsieh and Ostapenko led 3-1 in the first set and 4-2 in the second, but were too up-and-down to press home their advantage either time. The Hungarian-Brazilian duo delivered spectacular defense on several key points, holding firm at net to repel both Ostapenko's biggest blows and Hsieh's most creative angles, leaving little space for their opponents to get past.

Hsieh and Ostapenko showed flickers of the magic they can produce -- the Latvian found some accuracy to go with her power to break Stefani for 4-2 in the second set, and Hsieh's touch came to the fore as they saved the first two match points against them trailing 5-4. In the ensuing tiebreak, they were also handed a lifeline from 5-2 down by a pair of nervy volley errors by Babos and Stefani. But at 5-5, Ostapenko once again was unable to find a way through, netting a forehand for her team's 43rd unforced error of the day, and Babos sealed her third match point with a service winner.

"Really tight in the score, and such a differeny gamestyule than we've been playing in the past few days," Stefani said afterwards. "Two different faces, two different styles. We stayed together -- Timi helped a lot in the first set, I felt I pushed us through the second, and we both helped each other this whole tournament."