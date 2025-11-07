Sabalenka bests Anisimova in semifinals, to face Rybakina for WTA Finals trophy

Aryna Sabalenka was pushed to the brink by Amanda Anisimova during their three-set, 2-hour, 21-minute semifinal, but she ultimately pulled through to reach her second final at the year-end championships. She'll face off against Elena Rybakina in a battle of unbeatens for the right to lift the WTA Finals trophy.

Sabalenka prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a hard-hitting WTA Finals semifinal to reach her second career title match at the year-end championships.

From the opening game it was clear neither player would give an inch. Anisimova matched Sabalenka’s pace and aggression, but the top seed steadied late to close out the deciding set after 2 hours, 21 minutes on court.

Consider the numbers from just the first two games:

30 points played

18 minutes elapsed

14 combined unforced errors

9 deuce points

6 break points

Upwards of two hours later, she had managed to overcome the depleting start, and the many additional hurdles the American placed in her path, granting her the chance to face off against Elena Rybakina -- who defeated Jessica Pegula in a three-set battle of her own earlier in the day -- for the right to hoist the WTA Finals trophy for the first time.

