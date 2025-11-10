Champions for Women's Health Summit convenes global leaders in Riyadh

Held during the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the conversation explored the intersection of women's health and sport, the unique challenges facing mothers and the transformative impact of simple interventions like prenatal vitamins.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- On Saturday, the WTA Foundation -- in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Sport, Saudi Ministry of Health, Gates Foundation, Hologic and the Saudi Tennis Federation -- hosted the second Annual Champions for Women's Health Summit at King Saud University ahead of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF championship matches.

The summit celebrated a major milestone: the WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund and its Women Change the Game Campaign, launched in collaboration with the Gates Foundation, has now raised funds to support 1.5 million women with life-saving resources since its launch last year.

The intimate gathering brought together distinguished voices across sport, philanthropy and women's health, including WTA stars Ons Jabeur (former World No. 2) and 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli; Dr. Fatimah Alhamlan of Rofaida Women’s Health Organization and King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; Dr. Malak Alghadier of the Saudi Ministry of Health, Jackie Jones of the Gates Foundation and moderator Haya Sawan. The summit inspired dialogue and collaboration around closing global women's health gaps. The event also featured virtual remarks from Her Royal Highness Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud.

"For over 50 years, the WTA has stood for something bigger than tennis: breaking down boundaries and creating equal opportunities for women," said Ann Austin, Executive Director of the WTA Foundation. "Today we're proud to be the leading sports league for women's health because we believe that barriers for women in sport and in health are one and the same.

"Through the Women Change the Game campaign, we're mobilizing the global tennis community to close life-threatening health gaps for millions of mothers around the world.”

The Champions for Women's Health Summit capped off an incredible year of WTA Foundation activities across the region, building on more than 30 community events hosted in Riyadh in 2025. Alongside its Saudi Tennis Federation and Ministry of Sport partners, the WTA Foundation delivered grassroots and community programs across Saudi Arabia. With a commitment to inspire the next generation and encourage more women and girls to take up the sport, 2025 programming also included a Special Olympics clinic; a training session for more than 100 female physical education teachers representing 100 schools; a month-long series of breast cancer survivor tennis clinics; a three-day coach workshop for 24 female coaches and more. The WTA Foundation also raised more than $200,000 for women’s health.

Highlights of the Women's Health Summit

Al-Saud delivered virtual remarks emphasizing that "healthy women are the catalysts for healthy societies" and called for global connectedness in addressing women's health challenges.

“When we invest in women's health, we don't just heal individuals, we empower entire communities to thrive, flourish and succeed," Al-Saud said. "The Women Change the Game campaign absolutely exemplifies this. Since launching in 2024, the campaign has raised funds to help support over 1.5 million mothers, mobilizing lifesaving resources as we build toward our goal of supporting millions more.

"These aren't just numbers -- they're stories of resilience, of families strengthened and of futures transformed.”

Moderated by Sawan, a Saudi entrepreneur and influencer, the panel discussion featured Jabeur, Bartoli and Dr. Alhamlan, the founding member and Vice President of Rofaida Women's Health Organization. The conversation explored the intersection of women's health and sport, the unique challenges facing mothers and the transformative impact of simple interventions like prenatal vitamins.

“Women face the same battle for equal opportunity, investment and recognition on and off the court,” said Jabeur. "I'm honored to be part of the Women Change the Game campaign and use my voice for women and children whose basic right to health is threatened by conflict and hardship. Every woman deserves the chance to be healthy and to thrive.”

Jimmie48/WTA

“Being a mother and an athlete has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, but it requires incredible support and resources,” said Bartoli. “Through the Global Women’s Health Fund, we're ensuring that mothers everywhere, whether they play on the WTA Tour or in communities around the world, have access to the nutrition they need.

"I'm proud that our campaign has raised funds to support 1.5 million women, and I'm committed to helping us go even further.”

The event also included remarks from Dr. Alghadier, the Director of Women's Health at the Saudi Ministry of Health, and Jackie Jones, the Director of Gender Equality at the Gates Foundation, who emphasized the power of partnership in driving sustainable change. Following the panel discussion, guests participated in an interactive nutrition hub experience. It featured curated nutritious food and beverages, plus a tennis activation with Jabeur and Bartoli that included a collaborative art installation where attendees honored women who inspire them to prioritize their health.

“Women comprise half the world’s population and yet they spend 25% more of their lives in poor health than men,” said Jones. “Supporting the health of women and mothers is a strategic investment in the well-being and advancement of entire societies. Healthy women can pursue their ambitions, and the Women Change the Game campaign demonstrates that by joining forces, sharing knowledge and taking deliberate collective action, together we can close the women’s health gap.”

The WTA Foundation Global Women's Health Fund supports the UNICEF-led Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) to provide women globally with critical health and nutrition interventions, including prenatal vitamins and minerals that help prevent undernutrition in pregnant women and give children the healthiest start in life.

It can cost as little as $2.50 to help provide prenatal vitamins to an expectant mom for her entire pregnancy, yet 9 in 10 women in low- and middle-income countries do not have access to these multiple micronutrient supplements. Over 60 countries -- including Djibouti, State of Palestine, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic and Yemen -- are eligible to receive support from the CNF to help scale up essential nutrition services and strengthen national systems to deliver lasting results for children and women.

To learn more, please visit womenchangethegame.com.