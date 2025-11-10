The 2025 year-end rankings wrap: Milestones, movers, records and more

With the conclusion of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, the regular 2025 season officially comes to a close with the year-end rankings. Click here to view the full rankings list and scroll down for a breakdown of the key milestones, movers and record-setters.

Previously: 2023 year-end rankings wrap | 2024 year-end rankings wrap

Top rankings and milestones

Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff unmoved as Top 3

For the second year in a row, Aryna Sabalenka is the year-end World No. 1. The 27-year-old becomes the 13th player in rankings history to end multiple seasons in the top spot. She's also just the seventh player to hold the No. 1 position uninterrupted through an entire season, with her wall-to-wall 2025 enablling her to join Chris Evert (1977, 1981), Martina Navratilova (1983, 1984, 1986), Stefanie Graf (1988, 1989, 1990, 1994), Monica Seles (1992), Serena Williams (2014, 2015) and Ashleigh Barty (2020, 2021 -- both affected by the Covid-19 rankings freeze).

Indeed, all three players in the 2025 year-end Top 3 have finished in exactly the same position as they did in 2024: Sabalenka at No. 1, Iga Swiatek at No. 2 and Coco Gauff at No. 3. This is the seventh time in WTA rankings history that the year-end Top 3 has been identical for two consecutive seasons, following:

1980-81: No. 1 Chris Evert, No. 2 Tracy Austin, No. 3 Martina Navratilova

1982-83: No. 1 Martina Navratilova, No. 2 Chris Evert, No. 3 Andrea Jaeger

1984-85: No. 1 Martina Navratilova, No. 2 Chris Evert, No. 3 Hana Mandlikova

1987-88: No. 1 Stefanie Graf, No. 2 Martina Navratilova, No. 3 Chris Evert

1991-92: No. 1 Monica Seles, No. 2 Stefanie Graf, No. 3 Gabriela Sabatini

1999-2000: No. 1 Martina Hingis, No. 2 Lindsay Davenport, No. 3 Venus Williams

It's also just the third time in rankings history that the same three players have held Top 3 year-end positions for three years in a row (in 2023, Swiatek finished No. 1, Sabalenka No. 2 and Gauff No. 3), following Navratilova, Evert and Austin in 1979-81 and Navratilova, Evert and Graf in 1986-88.

The year-end Top 10 by the numbers

1. Aryna Sabalenka (+0 from No. 1 in the 2024 year-end rankings)

Titles: 4 (Brisbane, Miami, Madrid, US Open)

Finalist: 5 (Australian Open, Indian Wells, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, WTA Finals Riyadh)

Win-loss record: 63-12

2. Iga Swiatek (+0 from No. 2)

Titles: 3 (Wimbledon, Cincinnati, Seoul)

Finalist: 1 (Bad Homburg)

Win-loss record: 62-17

3. Coco Gauff (+0 from No. 3)

Titles: 2 (Roland Garros, Wuhan)

Finalist: 2 (Madrid, Rome)

Win-loss record: 47-16

4. Amanda Anisimova (+32 from No. 36)

Titles: 2 (Doha, Beijing)

Finalist: 3 (Queen's, Wimbledon, US Open)

Win-loss record: 48-18 (46-17 in WTA main draws)

5. Elena Rybakina (+1 from No. 6)

Titles: 3 (Strasbourg, Ningbo, WTA Finals Riyadh)

Finalist: 0

Win-loss record: 59-19 (56-19 in WTA main draws)

6. Jessica Pegula (+1 from No. 7)

Titles: 3 (Austin, Charleston, Bad Homburg)

Finalist: 3 (Adelaide, Miami, Wuhan)

Win-loss record: 53-23 (52-21 in WTA main draws)

7. Madison Keys (+14 from No. 21)

Titles: 2 (Adelaide, Australian Open)

Finalist: 0

Win-loss record: 37-15

8. Jasmine Paolini (-4 from No. 4)

Titles: 1 (Rome)

Finalist: 1 (Cincinnati)

Win-loss record: 46-21 (43-21 in WTA main draws)

9. Mirra Andreeva (+7 from No. 16)

Titles: 2 (Dubai, Indian Wells)

Finalist: 0

Win-loss record: 40-16

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova (+18 from No. 28)

Titles: 1 (Linz)

Finalist: 3 (Monterrey, Seoul, Ningbo)

Win-loss record: 47-25

Top 10 quick hits

Sabalenka's six consecutive year-end Top 10 finishes (dating back to 2020) comprise the longest active such streak in the current Top 10. She's followed by Swiatek (five straight years since 2021), Gauff (four straight years since 2022) and Pegula (four straight years since 2022), Rybakina (three straight years since 2023) and Paolini (two straight years since 2024). This year also marks a second non-consecutive Top 10 finish for Keys, who previously ended 2016 at No. 8.

Andreeva, 18, is the youngest player in the year-end Top 10. Pegula, 31, is the oldest.

Three players made their Top 10 debuts in 2025, compared to three in 2024:

Mirra Andreeva (Feb. 24)

Amanda Anisimova (Jul. 14)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (Oct. 13)

Andreeva, who was still 17 years old at the time, became the youngest player to enter the Top 10 for the first time since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006, and the seventh player in the past 30 years to make her Top 10 debut before her 18th birthday following Martina Hingis (1996), Venus Williams (1998), Anna Kournikova (1998), Serena Williams (1999), Sharapova (2004) and Vaidisova (2006).

Alexandrova, 30, was the third-oldest player in rankings history to enter the Top 10 for the first time, following 33-year-old Roberta Vinci in 2016 and 31-year-old Betty Stove in 1976.

Only four players in the Top 100 have finished 2025 with the same year-end ranking as 2024: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff and No. 87 Suzan Lamens.

New entrants and breakthroughs

Top 100 milestones

Twenty-seven players have broken the Top 100 for the first time in 2025 (so far), compared to 18 in 2024 and 17 in 2023. They were:

Polina Kudermetova (Jan. 6)

Eva Lys (Jan. 27)

Emiliana Arango (Mar. 3)

Maya Joint (Mar. 3)

Anca Todoni (Mar. 17)

Alexandra Eala (Mar. 31)

Robin Montgomery (Apr. 7)

Aoi Ito (May 5)

Leolia Jeanjean (May 26)

Lois Boisson (Jun. 9)

Victoria Mboko (Jun. 9)

Antonia Ruzic (Jun. 9)

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Jun. 9)

Iva Jovic (Jun. 16)

Solana Sierra (Jun. 16)

Anastasia Zakharova (Jun. 16)

Elsa Jacquemot (Jul. 14)

Francesca Jones (Jul. 28)

Tereza Valentova (Jul. 28)

Veronika Erjavec (Sep. 15)

Ella Seidel (Sep. 22)

Priscilla Hon (Oct. 6)

Janice Tjen (Oct. 6)

Simona Waltert (Oct. 6)

Sara Bejlek (Oct. 13)

Darja Semenistaja (Oct. 20)

Oksana Selekhmeteva (Oct. 27)

Eala became the first Filipina in history to reach the Top 100 (and subsequently Top 50). Other notable national records were set by Sawangkaew (Thailand's third Top 100 player following Tamarine Tanasugarn and Luksika Kumkhum), Semenistaja (Latvia's fourth Top 100 player following Larisa Neiland, Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko), Arango (Colombia's sixth Top 100 player) and Tjen (Indonesia's sixth Top 100 player, and first since Angelique Widjaja in 2004).

Top 50 and Top 20 milestones

Fifteen players broke the Top 50 for the first time in 2025, compared to nine in 2024 and 15 in 2023. They were:

McCartney Kessler (Jan. 13)

Olga Danilovic (Jan. 27)

Ashlyn Krueger (Jan. 27)

Moyuka Uchijima (May 5)

Jaqueline Cristian (Jun. 9)

Sonay Kartal (Jun. 9)

Maya Joint (Jun. 30)

Hailey Baptiste (Jul. 14)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Jul. 14)

Lois Boisson (Jul. 21)

Victoria Mboko (Aug. 11)

Iva Jovic (Sep. 15)

Emiliana Arango (Sep. 22)

Eva Lys (Oct. 6)

Alexandra Eala (Nov. 3)

Five players broke the Top 20 for the first time in 2025, compared to six in 2024 and three in 2023. They were:

Yulia Putintseva (Jan. 27)

Amanda Anisimova (Feb. 17)

Clara Tauson (Jul. 14)

Linda Noskova (Oct. 6)

Victoria Mboko (Nov. 3)

Putintseva became Kazakhstan's second Top 20 player in rankings history (following Elena Rybakina), Tauson became Denmark's second Top 20 player (following Caroline Wozniacki) and Mboko became Canada's fifth Top 20 player (following Carling Bassett-Seguso, Eugenie Bouchard, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez).

Major rankings surges

Eleven players in the year-end Top 100 have improved their ranking by 100+ spots from their 2024 year-end position (the week of Nov. 11):

+902, Belinda Bencic (No. 913 to No. 11)

+736, Caty McNally (No. 817 to No. 81)

+525, Janice Tjen (No. 578 to No. 53)

+501, Kaja Juvan (No. 599 to No. 98)

+431, Julia Grabher (No. 523 to No. 92)

+332, Victoria Mboko (No. 350 to No. 18)

+205, Tereza Valentova (No. 261 to No. 56)

+171, Iva Jovic (No. 206 to No. 35)

+152, Lois Boisson (No. 188 to No. 36)

+132, Emiliana Arango (No. 180 to No. 48)

+108, Alexandra Eala (No. 158 to No. 50)

Eighteen players in the year-end Top 50 have improved their ranking by 30+ spots from their 2024 year-end position. As well as Bencic, Mboko, Jovic, Boisson, Arango and Eala:

+90, Eva Lys (from No. 130 to No. 40)

+87, Maya Joint (from No. 119 to No. 32)

+61, Ann Li (No. 99 to No. 38)

+60, Tatjana Maria (No. 101 to No. 41)

+58, Sofia Kenin (No. 86 to No. 28)

+47, Veronika Kudermetova (No. 77 to No. 30)

+43, Naomi Osaka (No. 59 to No. 16)

+40, Clara Tauson (No. 52 to No. 12)

+38, Laura Siegemund (No. 84 to No. 46)

+37, McCartney Kessler (No. 68 to No. 31)

+34, Jaqueline Cristian (No. 73 to No. 39)

+32, Amanda Anisimova (No. 36 to No. 4)

Doubles highlights

Siniakova ties an all-time record

Katerina Siniakova's doubles career is entering rarefied territory. The 29-year-old Czech won four titles with three different partners in 2025 -- including a 10th women's doubles Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open alongside Taylor Townsend -- and ends the season as the World No. 1 for a fifth time (following 2018, 2021-22, 2024). Siniakova ties Martina Navratilova (1984, 1986-89) for the all-time record for year-end No. 1 finishes. Her total of 168 weeks in the top spot also now places her third on the all-time list, behind only Liezel Huber (199 weeks) and Navratilova (237 weeks).

The year-end doubles Top 10 is rounded out by No. 2 Townsend, joint No. 3s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, No. 5 Elise Mertens, No. 6 Veronika Kudermetova, No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko, No. 8 Erin Routliffe, No. 9 Hsieh Su-Wei and No. 10 Gabriela Dabrowski.

Rising stars and generational talent

Generation standouts

The 2024 year-end rankings featured two teenagers -- Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova. For the first two months of 2025, Andreeva was the only teenager in the Top 100 -- but six feature in the 2025 year-end rankings.

In total, there are 13 players aged 21 or under who have ended 2025 in the Top 100, compared to eight in 2024. From youngest to oldest:

17-year-old Iva Jovic (No. 35)

18-year-olds Mirra Andreeva (No. 9) and Tereza Valentova (No. 56)

19-year-olds Victoria Mboko (No. 18), Maya Joint (No. 32) and Sara Bejlek (No. 76)

20-year-olds Alexandra Eala (No. 50), Ella Seidel (No. 85) and Linda Noskova (No. 13)

21-year-olds Solana Sierra (No. 67), Ashlyn Krueger (No. 45), Diana Shnaider (No. 21) and Coco Gauff (No. 3)

The youngest player on the 2025 year-end rankings is 14-year-old Lani Chang (the daughter of former ATP No. 2 Michael Chang and WTA No. 241 Amber Liu), at No. 1,215.

At the other end of the age spectrum, 11 players aged 31 or over have ended 2024 in the Top 100, compared to 13 in 2024. From oldest to youngest:

38-year-old Tatjana Maria (No. 41)

37-year-old Laura Siegemund (No. 46)

35-year-old Sorana Cirstea (No. 44)

34-year-old Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 47)

33-year-olds Magda Linette (No. 55) and Viktorija Golubic (No. 69)

32-year-old Ajla Tomljanovic (No. 83)

31-year-olds Danielle Collins (No. 64), Jessica Pegula (No. 6), Ons Jabeur (No. 79) and Elina Svitolina (No. 14).

The oldest player on the 2025 year-end rankings is 45-year-old Venus Williams at No. 572.

Next to break through?

The 10 highest-ranked players in the 2025 year-end rankings who have yet to crack the Top 50 are No. 53 Janice Tjen, No. 54 Cristina Bucsa, No. 56 Tereza Valentova, No. 60 Elsa Jacquemot, No. 66 Solana Sierra, No. 70 Renata Zarazua, No. 75 Antonia Ruzic, No. 76 Sara Bejlek, No. 77 Francesca Jones and No. 81 Caty McNally.

The 10 highest-ranked players in the 2025 year-end rankings who have yet to crack the Top 100 are No. 105 Sinja Kraus, No. 107 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, No. 109 Oleksandra Oliynykova, No. 117 Petra Marcinko, No. 121 Joanna Garland, No. 123 Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, No. 124 Katarzyna Kawa, No. 125 Hanne Vandewinkel, No. 130 Nikola Bartunkova and No. 131 Marina Stakusic.

Oliynykova is the highest-ranked player who has yet to compete in a tour-level main draw (the 24-year-old Ukrainian is a two-time WTA 125 titlist). Rakotomanga Rajaonah, 19, won the Sao Paulo title in her third tour-level main draw, and is one of five teenage WTA champions in 2025. Kawa, 32, is a two-time WTA finalist (Jurmala 2019, in her tour-level debut, and Bogota 2025).

Top ranked by birth year

The 10 highest-ranked players from each U21 birth year (from 2004) in the 2025 year-end rankings are as follows. Their 2024 position is in brackets; compare the 2024 standings here and the 2023 standings here.

2004

3. Coco Gauff (USA) (+0 from No. 3)

13. Linda Noskova (CZE) (+13 from No. 26)

21. Diana Shnaider (-8 from No. 13)

45. Ashlyn Krueger (USA) (+20 from No. 65)

66. Solana Sierra (ARG) (+88 from No. 154)

115. Aoi Ito (JPN) (+42 from No. 157)

125. Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL) (+100 from No. 225)

131. Marina Stakusic (CAN) (-4 from No. 127)

132. Dominika Salkova (CZE) (+32 from No. 164)

136. Talia Gibson (AUS) (-11 from No. 125)

2005

50. Alexandra Eala (PHI) (+108 from No. 158)

85. Ella Seidel (GER) (+53 from No. 138)

107. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND) (+44 from No. 151)

117. Petra Marcinko (CRO) (+140 from No. 257)

123. Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA) (+248 from No. 371)

137. Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) (+64 from No. 201)

145. Lola Radivojevic (SRB) (+36 from No. 181)

149. Sofia Costoulas (BEL) (+141 from No. 290)

184. Cadence Brace (CAN) (+136 from No. 320)

200. Elena Pridankina (-22 from No. 178)

2006

18. Victoria Mboko (CAN) (+332 from No. 350)

32. Maya Joint (AUS) (+87 from No. 119)

76. Sara Bejlek (CZE) (+64 from No. 142)

130. Nikola Bartunkova (CZE) (+358 from No. 488)

144. Kaitlin Quevedo (ESP) (+173 from No. 317)

169. Clervie Ngounoue (USA) (+156 from No. 325)

250. Sara Saito (JPN) (-88 from No. 162)

270. Luisina Giovannini (ARG) (+220 from No. 490)

275. Mia Ristic (SRB) (+119 from No. 394)

319. Elena Ruxandra Bertea (ROU) (+380 from No. 699)

2007

9. Mirra Andreeva (+7 from No. 16)

35. Iva Jovic (USA) (+171 from No. 206)

56. Tereza Valentova (CZE) (+205 from No. 261)

190. Teodora Kostovic (SRB) (+708 from No. 898)

215. Alina Korneeva (-38 from No. 177)

257. Mimi Xu (GBR) (+249 from No. 506)

277. Renata Jamrichova (SVK) (+98 from No. 375)

312. Veronika Podrez (UKR) (+185 from No. 497)

343. Vendula Valdmannova (CZE) (+621 from No. 964)

349. Monika Ekstrand (USA) (from unranked)

2008

153. Lilli Tagger (AUT) (+824 from No. 977)

189. Emerson Jones (AUS) (+238 from No. 427)

210. Tyra Caterina Grant (ITA) (+708 from No. 918)

224. Wakana Sonobe (JPN) (+636 from No. 860)

253. Laura Samson (CZE) (+91 from No. 342)

287. Alisa Oktiabreva (from unranked)

347. Mika Stojsavljevic (GBR) (+331 from No. 678)

462. Mia Pohankova (SVK) (+115 from No. 577)

523. Rada Zolotareva (+197 from No. 720)

579. Julie Pastikova (CZE) (+222 from No. 801)

2009

346. Julieta Pareja (USA) (+221 from No. 567)

594. Hannah Klugman (GBR) (+19 from No. 613)

635. Mariella Thamm (GER) (+140 from No. 775)

660. Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi (IND) (from unranked)

728. Ksenia Efremova (FRA) (+4 from No. 732)

755. Giulia Safina Popa (ROU) (+510 from No. 1,265)

839. Kristina Penickova (USA) (+358 from No. 1,197)

844. Maia Ilinca Burcescu (ROU) (from unranked)

930. Antonia Stoyanov (NED) (from unranked)

944. Jahnie Van Zyl (RSA) (+234 from No. 1,178)

2010 (from unranked unless otherwise stated)

542. Jana Kovackova (CZE)

672. Nauhany Vitoria Leme Da Silva (BRA) (+630 from No. 1,302)

722. Kristina Liutova

723. Ida Wobker (GER)

833. Sun Xinran (CHN)

875. Anna Pircher (AUT)

1,017. Polina Skliar (UKR)

1,033. Tina Manescu (GER)

1,141. Janae Preston (USA)

1,142. Geng Xinle (CHN)