Andreeva, Paolini, Mboko and more: Vote for the best WTA 500 moment of 2025

Editor’s note: As part of the 2025 WTA Fan Awards series, we’re inviting fans to vote on their favorite players, matches and moments from this season. All categories are open, so check wtatennis.com/awards to make your picks.

For Wednesday, we're asking you to vote on your favorite WTA 1000 moment of the year.

Mirra Andreeva's Dubai-Indian Wells back-to-back

In Dubai, Mirra turned the promise of potential into its realisation. The 17-year-old came into the tournament as the No. 12 seed with just one trophy under her belt, the WTA 250 in Iasi the previous July. She ended it as a WTA 1000 champion for the first time -- the youngest in the history of the format -- after defeating three Slam champions, Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, along the way. Andreeva read Swiatek’s patterns cleanly and stayed steady in the tight moments against Rybakina. That title run launched the teenager into the Top 10 for the first time, but it was how she followed it that might have been more impressive.On the other side of the world, she beat Rybakina and Swiatek again before coming from a set down to upend World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final. Andreeva’s 13-match tour-level winning streak was the second longest by any player in 2025 and made her the youngest back-to-back WTA 1000 or Tier I champion since Martina Hingis in 1997.

Jasmine Paolini's Italian sweep in Rome

Champions Reel: How Jasmine Paolini won Rome 2025

Italian tennis is thriving. The country has dominated both the Billie Jean King Cup and the Davis Cup in recent years. It boasts strength both at the top of both tours with Jasmine Paolini and Jannik Sinner, and in the depth backing them up. But amid the boom, one thing was missing -- until this year. Italy's showpiece event, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, had not had a home champion in 40 years -- since Raffaella Reggi in 1985, when the tournament was held in Taranto. This year, both Paolini and Sinner seemed on course to change that, with both making their respective finals. It was Paolini who sealed the title, though, defeating Coco Gauff for the second time in the clay swing to win her second career WTA 1000 trophy. Paolini capped her week by defending the doubles title with Sara Errani -- fitting, given Errani had been the only Italian woman since Reggi to reach the tournament’s final in 2014.

Victoria Mboko's giant-killing run in Montreal

Champions Reel: How Victoria Mboko won Montreal 2025

In 2024, Victoria Mboko wasn’t even in the qualifying draw at the Rogers Cup in Toronto. She was ranked No. 358 that week and lost her opener in an ITF tournament in clay in Croatia. A year on, everything had changed -- and was about to change even more dramatically. The 18-year-old arrived in Montreal with momentum from a 22-match ITF winning streak and encouraging performances in Miami, Rome and Roland Garros. But on home soil, Mboko demonstrated that her time wasn't next, but now. The No. 85-ranked wild card became just the 12th player in the Open Era, and the third youngest, to defeat four Slam champions -- Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina (saving a match point) and Naomi Osaka -- in a single tournament, going all the way to a first title.

Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen go long in Rome

In 3 hours and 32 minutes, Gauff outlasts Zheng in Rome

The final match of the 2024 season -- Coco Gauff’s win over Zheng Qinwen in a third-set tiebreak to take the WTA Finals Riyadh title -- hinted at a rivalry with real staying power: two young stars with contrasting styles and backgrounds but the same drive to win. They played just once in 2025, in the Rome semifinals -- and it was a matchup that lived up to their Riyadh showdown in terms of sheer tension and grit. At 3 hours and 32 minutes, it was the longest WTA 1000 match of 2025 and the second-longest of the season in any WTA main draw (Belinda Bencic needed one more minute to overcome Yuliia Starodubtseva in Ningbo). As in Riyadh, Gauff overhauled Zheng from 5-3 down in the third set, emerging a 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4) winner and improving her record against Zheng to 3-0. The American may not have been able to win the Rome title, but her never-say-die attitude was a foreshadowing of the way in which she won her second major title at Roland Garros three weeks later.

Alexandra Eala's trailblazing path to the Miami semifinals

Eala upsets Swiatek in Miami for second Top 10 win, first WTA semifinal

Alexandra Eala was a national trailblazer long before this year. She became the first Filipina to compete in a WTA main draw -- and to win a match -- the first to win a junior Grand Slam, and the highest-ranked Filipina in history in 2022 when she passed Maricris Gentz’s peak of No. 284. But her Miami run made it clear she was stepping into a new tier. Ranked No. 140, the 19-year-old left-hander had only two previous tour-level wins under her belt. But she defeated a succession of Grand Slam champions -- Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and, in a remarkable 6-2, 7-5 victory, Iga Swiatek -- to reach to the semifinals, where she stretched Jessica Pegula to three sets. Eala was the first woman from her country to accomplish all of this, and the sports-mad Philippines have repaid her with their devotion ever since.