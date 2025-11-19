Mary Carillo will be inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026

Six-time Emmy Award winner and three-time Peabody Award winner Mary Carillo will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026 for her lasting impact on the sport of tennis.

Broadcaster, journalist and former player Mary Carillo will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2026.

Carillo, 68, received the wonderful news during a call with Hall of Fame Induction Committee Chair Katrina Adams, International Tennis Hall of Fame President Patrick McEnroe and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe.

"This is an honor beyond measure, beyond words," Carillo said upon hearing the news.

The New York native is being elected in the Contributor Category for her lasting impact on tennis. After a three-year stint on the Hologic WTA Tour from 1977-80, Carillo embarked on a groundbreaking and trailblazing broadcasting career that opened countless doors for women, in tennis and beyond.

In addition to her extensive tennis coverage, Carillo has covered 16 Olympic Games and served as a commentator for HBO's Real Sports. A 2018 Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee, Carillo has won six Emmy Awards and three Peabody Awards. (One of those Peabody Awards was for her work on the HBO Sports documentary Billie Jean King: Portrait of a Pioneer.)

"I am deeply honored to be recognized in the company of so many other legends and colleagues of the tennis world." Carillo said. "I've been privileged to spend my career sharing the stories of this magnificent game, and if I've opened any doors along the way, it will make this day in August even more meaningful."

During her playing career, Carillo reached a career high of No. 33 in singles. In 1977, her first year on tour, she won the French Open mixed-doubles title with partner John McEnroe, whom she grew up playing with in Queens, New York.

Billie Jean King salutes Mary Carillo on her Hall of Fame induction

"You are a prime example of what the Hall of Fame’s Contributor Category recognizes: those who have made an immense impact on our sport through their dedication and talents off the court," WTA Founder Billie Jean King said in a congratulatory video. "You have blazed a trail in sports commentary and journalism, and are setting an example for young people everywhere, especially girls and women, in and out of sports.

"You are an amazing storyteller with a unique perspective and deep knowledge of the game, and we need more like you in our sport, and in our world. I'm so happy for you."

Carillo will be officially inducted during a ceremony at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. It will take place the weekend of Aug. 27-29, 2026, and Carillo will be enshrined alongside 20-time major champion Roger Federer, who is being inducted in the Player Category.