The 2025 stats wrap, part 1: The season's champions and finalists

This week, we break down some of the key numbers behind the 2025 WTA Tour season -- from first-time milestones to noteworthy upsets and from the longest matches to the best three-set records.

Part one of the 2025 statistics wrap covers the season's champions and finalists.

Who won the most titles and reached the most finals?

The 2025 season saw 35 different champions across 53 tournaments in 26 countries or territories on every inhabited continent.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka claimed a tour-leading title haul of four trophies, winning Brisbane, Miami, Madrid and the US Open. She was one of 14 multiple titlists this season:

4: Aryna Sabalenka

3: Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula

2: Madison Keys, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Amanda Anisimova, Victoria Mboko, Belinda Bencic, Leylah Fernandez, Elise Mertens, McCartney Kessler, Maya Joint

Sabalenka also reached the most finals of any player in 2025, and was one of 24 players who contested multiple finals this year:

9: Aryna Sabalenka

6: Jessica Pegula

5: Amanda Anisimova

4: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ekaterina Alexandrova

3: Elena Rybakina, Elise Mertens, McCartney Kessler, Ann Li, Linda Noskova

2: Madison Keys, Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko, Belinda Bencic, Leylah Fernandez, Maya Joint, Jasmine Paolini, Jelena Ostapenko, Clara Tauson, Janice Tjen, Naomi Osaka, Emiliana Arango, Dayana Yastremska

Who won their first title in 2025?

Six players captured their first tour-level title in 2025:

Maya Joint, Rabat

Lois Boisson, Hamburg

Victoria Mboko, Montreal

Iva Jovic, Guadalajara

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Sao Paulo

Janice Tjen, Chennai

Boisson and Rakotomanga Rajaonah were both competing in their third tour-level main draws, Tjen was competing in her fourth, Mboko in her seventh, Jovic in her 10th and Joint in her 12th.

Tjen became the third Indonesian champion of the Open Era, following Yayuk Basuki and Angelique Widjaja, and the first since Widjaja at Pattaya City 2002.

Fourteen players reached their first tour-level final in 2025 (those who won it are asterisked):

Polina Kudermetova, Brisbane

Emiliana Arango, Merida

Maya Joint, Rabat*

Wang Xinyu, Berlin

Alexandra Eala, Eastbourne

Lois Boisson, Hamburg*

Anna Bondar, Hamburg

Victoria Mboko, Montreal*

Iva Jovic, Guadalajara*

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Sao Paulo*

Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo

Tereza Valentova, Osaka

Cristina Bucsa, Hong Kong

Lilli Tagger, Jiujiang

Tagger was competing in her first tour-level main draw, Tjen in her second, Boisson and Rakotomanga Rajaonah in their third and Valentova in her fourth.

Eala became the first Filipina player to reach a WTA final in the Open Era, Tjen the third Indonesian and Arango the fifth Colombian.

Who were the youngest and oldest titlists of 2025?

The youngest champion of 2025 was 17-year-old Iva Jovic in Guadalajara, and the oldest was 37-year-old Tatjana Maria at Queen's.

Jovic's Guadalajara result was one of eight title runs by teenagers in 2025, along with:

Mirra Andreeva, Dubai and Indian Wells (17 years old at the time of winning both)

Maya Joint, Rabat and Eastbourne (19 years old at the time of winning both)

Victoria Mboko, Montreal (18 years old at the time) and Hong Kong (19 years old at the time)

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Sao Paulo (19 years old at the time)

Lilli Tagger, 17, became the first 2008-born player to reach a tour-level final in Jiujiang.

Which lower-ranked outsiders, qualifiers and wild cards won titles in 2025?

Two qualifiers won titles in 2025: Tatjana Maria at Queen's and Sorana Cirstea in Cleveland.

Eight qualifiers were finalists in 2025: Polina Kudermetova in Brisbane, Emiliana Arango in Merida, Katarzyna Kawa in Bogota, Elena-Gabriela Ruse in 's-Hertogenbosch, Wang Xinyu in Berlin, Alexandra Eala in Eastbourne, Tereza Valentova in Osaka and Lulu Sun in Guangzhou.

Two wild cards won titles in 2025: Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi and Victoria Mboko in Montreal.

One wild card was a finalist in 2025: Lilli Tagger in Jiujiang.

Five players ranked beneath No. 100 won a title in 2025 -- in ranking order at the time:

No. 214 Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Sao Paulo

No. 164 Marketa Vondrousova, Berlin

No. 157 Belinda Bencic, Abu Dhabi

No. 112 Sorana Cirstea, Cleveland

No. 110 Irina-Camelia Begu, Iasi

Eight further players ranked beneath No. 100 were finalists in 2025 -- in ranking order at the time:

No. 235 Lilli Tagger, Jiujiang

No. 223 Katarzyna Kawa, Bogota

No. 133 Emiliana Arango, Merida

No. 130 Janice Tjen, Sao Paulo

No. 117 Kimberly Birrell, Chennai

No. 116 Lulu Sun, Guangzhou

No. 112 Sorana Cirstea, Cleveland

No. 102, Jil Teichmann, Iasi

Who defended a title, and who won on home soil?

Two players successfully defended titles in 2025: Camila Osorio in Bogota and Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open.

Six players claimed a title on home soil in 2025:

Jessica Pegula (USA), Austin and Charleston

Camila Osorio (COL), Bogota

Jasmine Paolini (ITA), Rome

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU), Iasi

Marie Bouzkova (CZE), Prague

Victoria Mboko (CAN), Montreal

Who had the smoothest and hardest runs to a title in 2025?

Nine players won a title without dropping a set in 2025:

Emma Navarro, Merida

Aryna Sabalenka, Miami

Elina Svitolina, Rouen

Maya Joint, Rabat

Iga Swiatek, Cincinnati

Sorana Cirstea, Cleveland (including two qualifying matches)

Coco Gauff, Wuhan

Ann Li, Guangzhou

Anna Blinkova, Jiujiang

Navarro dropped both the fewest total games en route to the title (15) and the fewest games per match (3.75).

Madison Keys dropped the most sets en route to a title in 2025, conceding five in seven matches at the Australian Open. Victoria Mboko dropped the most sets per match en route to a title in 2025, conceding four in five matches in Hong Kong.

Ten players won a title after facing match point in 2025:

Clara Tauson, Auckland (saved one vs. Sofia Kenin in the second round)

Madison Keys, Australian Open (saved one vs. Iga Swiatek in the semifinals)

Camila Osorio, Bogota (saved one vs. Emina Bektas in the second round)

Elise Mertens, 's-Hertogenbosch (saved 11 vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals)

Maya Joint, Eastbourne (saved four vs. Alexandra Eala in the final)

Victoria Mboko, Montreal (saved one vs. Elena Rybakina in the semifinals)

Diana Shnaider, Monterrey (saved five vs. Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals)

Iva Jovic, Guadalajara (saved one vs. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the quarterfinals)

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Sao Paulo (saved three vs. Ana Sofia Sánchez in the first round)

Belinda Bencic, Tokyo (saved one vs. Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinals)

Three finals took place between players who had both faced match point to get there.

Bogota: Osorio defeated Katarzyna Kawa (saved one vs. Laura Pigossi in the second round)

Montreal: Mboko defeated Naomi Osaka (saved two vs. Liudmila Samsonova in the second round)

Tokyo: Bencic defeated Sofia Kenin (saved four vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals)