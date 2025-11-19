Vote: What was the best shot of the Sunshine swing?

We've rounded up our five favorite shots from this season’s Sunshine swing. What do you think was the top shot of the swing? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the 2025 season complete, we’re looking back at all the incredible matches and picking the top shots from each of the swings. Next up is the Sunshine swing.

Americans Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula won titles in Merida and Austin, respectively, while World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka dominated the field in Miami. And in Indian Wells, teenager Mirra Andreeva won her second WTA 1000 title in as many months.

We’ve narrowed it down to our five favorite shots from the swing. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below and vote for your top pick at the bottom.

Note: We've only selected shots from WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events.

Paula Badosa wins 24-shot rally in tiebreak

When it’s the third-set tiebreak, every shot matters.

Paula Badosa led 3-2 in the tiebreak against Victoria Mboko in the second round in Miami. They rallied back and forth, and Badosa kept the rally alive with an outstretched forehand that allowed Mboko to come to the net and send it home.

But Badosa read Mboko’s shot correctly and hit a powerful backhand down the line to win the pivotal point, and eventually the tiebreak.

Paula Badosa scores crucial point in third-set tiebreak at Miami

Taylor Townsend’s unreal, off-camera shot

This winner by Taylor Townsend is absolutely incredible. The crowd and Townsend’s reactions speak for themselves.

During the 10-shot rally against Sofia Kenin and Lyudmyla Kichenok in the Indian Wells doubles quarterfinals, Katerina Siniakova and Townsend saved a net cord, lob shot and smash volley.

Kichenok aimed the smash volley so far out of the court that Townsend, who returned it with an improbable forehand winner, isn't even visible on camera. Townsend’s winner set up break point, and they went on to win 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Taylor Townsend recovers smash volley with unreal, off-camera forehand

Alycia Parks’ tweener saves match point

If you’re going to save a match point, you might as well do it in style, and Alycia Parks did just that in Indian Wells.

After digging a slice from Diana Shnaider, Parks hustled back to return the ensuing lob shot and delivered a tweener to save match point. Shnaider ended up taking the game 6-1, 6-1, but not before Parks delivered one of the shots of the swing.

Alycia Parks saves match point with remarkable tweener

Ashlyn Krueger’s forehand winner on set point

We stay in California for this nominee.

Ashlyn Krueger led 9-8 in the second-set tiebreak after dropping the first set. Elina Svitolina had a golden opportunity to extend the tiebreak with a smash volley, but Krueger’s forehand winner locked it down in front of her hometown crowd.

Though Krueger took the set, Svitolina ended up winning the match in the third, 6-1, 6-7 (8), 6-3.

Ashlyn Krueger's forehand winner secures second set at Indian Wells

Ena Shibahara’s improbable lob

This lob is just perfection.

Up a set and tied 4-all in the second, Ena Shibahara hit a perfect lob that sailed over Kimberly Birrell’s head and landed on the baseline. Birrell wasn’t even fully at the net, which made Shibahara’s success window to land the shot even smaller.

Despite dropping the second set, Shibahara went on to win the match en route to the quarterfinals in Austin.