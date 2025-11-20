Lauren Davis announces retirement: 'I can truly say I have no regrets'

Lauren Davis bids farewell to professional tennis after a successful career highlighted by two WTA titles and multiple Top 10 wins. Despite her height disadvantage, the American inspired many with her grit and determination. She leaves the sport with no regrets, grateful for the memories and lessons tennis has provided.

Former World No. 26 Lauren Davis is saying goodbye to professional tennis.

The 32-year-old American announced her retirement from the sport on Thursday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

In a lengthy caption alongside a carousel of photos that showcased highlights of her career, the Gates Mills, Ohio native recalled her journey to the top of the sport, which began when she relocated to Florida at the age of 16 "to chase a dream in [her heart]" to train at former World No. 1 Chris Evert's Evert Tennis Academy.

A former junior World No. 3, Davis was "one of the shortest players on tour" at 5-foot-2 when she turned professional less than a year later.

"But I never let that limit me," she said. "I saw it as an opportunity to be an anomaly -- and hopefully to inspire others along the way. I hope I did just that."

A two-time title-winner on the Hologic WTA Tour, Davis reached the third round of a Grand Slam on six occasions -- though she never broke through to a second-week showing. She came the closest at the 2018 Australian Open, where she failed to convert three match points in a titanic tussle with eventual finalist and World No. 1 Simona Halep. The 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 win by Halep lasted 3 hours and 45 minutes -- and its 48 games tied the 1996 match between Chanda Rubin and Arantxa Sánchez Vicario for most at the tournament in the Open Era.

But Davis did score five Top 10 wins in her career, including famously dethroning defending champion Angelique Kerber in the second round of Wimbledon in 2019. She also competed in three ties for the U.S. Billie Jean King Cup team, including in the 2017 semifinals -- the year the Americans won their last title to date.

"Tennis has given me so much, and I’m endlessly grateful for the memories, the lessons, and the friends I’ve made," Davis wrote. "The lifestyle wasn’t always easy, but it brought my family and me so much joy and fulfillment. Tennis helped shape me into the woman I am today. It challenged me, pushed me, and helped me to grow in ways I could’ve never imagined. It has prepared me to step into a beautiful life after my career.

"I’m deeply proud of myself for showing up day after day for the past 15 years and giving it everything I had. I can truly say I have no regrets—I left my heart out there every single time. From practicing against the wretched ball machine at Mayfield Racquet Club to going toe-to-toe with world No. 1s at the Slams, it has been an honor to play the sport I’ve loved for so long."