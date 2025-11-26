There was plenty to be thankful for on the Hologic WTA Tour in 2025

As we reflect on the 2025 season, there was plenty to be thankful for, from the PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program to remarkable parity to breakthroughs from lower-ranked players. Our experts make their picks for what they're most thankful for.

As the offseason rolls on, we've had more time to reflect on this past season -- the best moments, the most interesting storylines, the greatest breakthroughs.

And with Thanksgiving week upon us, we're taking a moment to step back and appreciate what we're thankful for, and what makes women's tennis so special. It was another tremendous year for the Hologic WTA Tour, from the matches to the players to the charity work to the maternity initiatives, and we feel compelled to give it its proper due.

Here's what we're thankful for this holiday season.

Greg Garber: While Elena Rybakina’s record-breaking $5 million-plus check for winning the WTA Finals in Riyadh was eye-opening, eight months earlier a groundbreaking initiative was announced that should have a profound impact on the lives of players. The PIF WTA Maternity Fund Program gives them access to paid maternity leave for up to 12 months and paid parental leave for up to two months -- as well as grants for egg and embryo freezing and IVF treatment.

"I think [motherhood] is the greatest thing in life," said Victoria Azarenka, a mother and influential member of the WTA Players’ Council. "This gives players the opportunity and cushion in life that you don’t have to worry as much about financial difficulties."

It’s the first time in women’s sport that a comprehensive range of maternity benefits is being made available to independent, self-employed athletes -- an innovation truly worthy of thanks.

Brad Kallet: The remarkable parity of the Hologic WTA Tour, and all the uncertainty and excitement that comes with it. Five different players won the five biggest titles in 2025 (the four Grand Slams and the WTA Finals), and four other players (Amanda Anisimova, Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, Victoria Mboko) won WTA 1000 titles. And that doesn't even factor in Top 10 players Jessica Pegula and Ekaterina Alexandrova. The tour is as strong at the top -- and as deep -- as it's ever been, and that's what makes it fascinating week in and week out.

Anisimova tops Ostapenko in Doha to win first career WTA 1000 title

Cole Bambini: The rapid ascension of lower-ranked players who have quickly made a name for themselves. In 2025 we saw Mboko jump from No. 350 to No. 18, spearheaded by a remarkable title run at the National Bank Open. Behind a Cinderella run to the semifinals at Roland Garros, Lois Boisson jumped from No. 188 to No. 36, and Alexandra Eala cracked the top 50, become the first Filipina to do so. I’m excited to see the new names that emerge in 2026 -- there are always new ones, one of the beauties of our sport.

Alex Macpherson: Injuries are, sadly, a part of tennis. And while they continue to derail some of the tour's most notable talents -- Bianca Andreescu, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova have completed one full season between them this decade -- the game's top players have been mostly injury-free over the past few years, 2025 included. Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have managed to stay on court without missing extended periods of time, and it's allowed them to build rivalries, narratives and trophy hauls. Long may it continue.

Noah Poser: Fans often try to dissect the PIF WTA Rankings, debating who they feel belongs in each spot. But in the tour’s current state, it’s tough to argue against the position of each of the game’s top players. Each has enjoyed their share of breakthroughs in big moments this season, evidenced further by the fact that each of the top three captured a Grand Slam title in 2025.

Parity may be stronger than ever across the board, but the best are shining brightest when it matters most.