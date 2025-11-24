Rankings Watch: Oliynykova breaks Top 100 with third WTA 125 title of year

Colina WTA 125 champion Oleksandra Oliynykova made her Top 100 debut in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings, while teenagers Eva Bennemann, Jeline Vandromme and Elizara Yaneva all delivered strong ITF performances last week.

Though the regular WTA Tour season has concluded, the WTA 125 and ITF World Tennis Tour continue through November and December. Last week saw the South American WTA 125 swing continue in Colina, Chile, while high-level ITF events took place across Japan, Australia, Europe and North America.

The most significant rise in this week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings goes to Colina champion Oleksandra Oliynykova, who makes her Top 100 debut with a 14-spot jump from No. 109 to No 95. The Ukrainian is on a 10-match winning streak after capturing her fourth WTA 125 title of the year (following Tolentino in September and Tucuman two weeks ago), and she has extended her 2025 record to 57-19.

The 24-year-old, who did not drop a set en route to the Colina trophy, is the 21st Ukrainian to achieve a Top 100 ranking in WTA history and the 28th player to debut in the Top 100 in 2025. This time last year, she was ranked No. 322. Though Oliynykova has yet to compete in a tour-level main draw, she made her qualifying debuts at both Wimbledon and the US Open this year.

"It's a very important win for my father," Oliynykova said in an on-court interview after the Colina final, in which she defeated Leolia Jeanjean 7-5, 6-1. "He's not here, he's defending Ukraine [in the country's army], and it's extremely hard. I'm trying my best to be the player he wants me to be, because he always believed that I was going to be Top 100 when nobody else did. I can't wait to call him, because I know what it means for him."

Trio of 18-year-olds make moves

Three 18-year-olds have all entered the Top 400 for the first time after strong ITF performances last week.

Eva Bennemann captured her first ITF W75 title as a qualifier in Pétange, Luxembourg, notching her first career Top 100 win 7-6(5), 7-6(6) over Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round. Previously this year, the German teenager was the Roland Garros girls' doubles champion (alongside Sonja Zhenikova) and also won two ITF W15 events. The biggest title of her career to date sees her leap 189 places to No. 379.

The runner-up in Pétange was junior No. 2 Jeline Vandromme, the reigning US Open and ITF Junior Finals champion. The Belgian also scored her first career Top 100 last week, upsetting top seed Oksana Selekhmeteva 7-5, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals, and she jumps 98 places to No. 375.

Meanwhile in Slovakia, Elizara Yaneva was the Trnava ITF W50 runner-up. The Bulgarian won her first ITF W50 title in September on home soil in Pazardzhik, and this week she climbs 58 spots to No. 380.

Other notable rankings movements

Talia Gibson, +12 to No. 124: The 21-year-old Australian won her third ITF title of 2025 at last week's Sydney ITF W75, upsetting top seed Kimberly Birrell in the semifinals for her fourth Top 100 win of the year.

Himeno Sakatsume, +26 to No. 155: Last month, Sakatsume delivered an impressive run to her first WTA quarterfinal in Hong Kong, knocking out Sofia Kenin en route. The Japanese 24-year-old continued her strong form on home soil in Takasaki to win her first ITF W100 trophy, and she rises to a new career high.

Ku Yeonwoo, +41 to No. 214: South Korea's Ku has also been on top form lately. Over the past month, the 22-year-old put together a 14-match winning streak, capturing consecutive ITF W35 titles in Portugal before reaching her first ITF W100 final in Takasaki. Ku defeated two former Top 100 players, Nao Hibino and Zhang Shuai, in Takasaki before falling to Sakatsume, and climbs to a new career high.

Kayla Cross, +17 to No 216: Back in 2022, Cross was a two-time Grand Slam girls' doubles finalist alongside Victoria Mboko. The 20-year-old is steadily following her compatriot up the rankings, reaching a new career high after consecutive semifinal and final finishes at two ITF W50 events in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mary Stoiana, +32 to No. 228: Texas A&M alumna Stoiana is on a 10-match winning streak, and up to a new career high, after capturing consecutive ITF W50 titles in Austin and Chihuahua. The 22-year-old American has also won 16 of her last 18 matches over the past five weeks, also including a run to the Tyler ITF W100 final and Austin WTA 125 quarterfinals.

Laura Samson, +32 to No. 33: The 17-year-old Czech reached the Colina semifinals last week -- her biggest semifinal since making the last four of Prague 2024 on her tour-level debut.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, +17 to No. 311: Former No. 32 Sorribes Tormo returned to action in Colina last week following a six-month mental health hiatus, defeating Gabriela Ce before falling to Samson. The Spaniard reached the second round in singles, but claimed the doubles title alongside Maria Lourdes Carle.

Lucie Havlickova, +73 to No. 325: Former junior No. 1 Havlickova reached the Top 200 as an 18-year-old in 2023, but fell off the rankings this April after spending 12 months on the sidelines. The Czech captured the biggest title of her comeback so far as a qualifier at last week's Trnava ITF W50.

Luca Udvardy, +140 to No. 509: The 20-year-old Hungarian won her first ITF W35 title two weeks ago in Orlando. Udvardy was the 2022 Wimbledon junior runner-up and currently plays college tennis for Oklahoma Satte University; her sister is former No. 76 Panna Udvardy.