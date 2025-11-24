Vote: What was the best shot of the Hard-Court swing?

We've rounded up our five favorite shots from this season’s Hard-Court swing. What do you think was the top shot of the swing? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the 2025 season complete, we’re looking back at all the incredible matches and picking the top shots from each of the swings. Next up is the Hard-Court swing.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defended her US Open crown, while Iga Swiatek continued her strong summer with a 1000-title in Cincinnati.

Canada’s Victoria Mboko won her biggest tournament of her career at the National Bank Open in Montreal, while Leylah Fernandez and Diana Shnaider won 500-level titles in Washington D.C. and Monterrey, respectively.

We’ve narrowed it down to our five favorite shots from the swing. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below and vote for your top pick at the bottom.

Note: We've only selected shots from WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events.

Jasmine Paolini’s lunging forehand

What an effort by Jasmine Paolini in this point.

With a break point opportunity, down 3-2 in the second set in the championship in Cincinnati, Paolini refused to the concede this point. Swiatek controlled the rally and forced the Italian side-to-side.

Swiatek moved forward and hit a short volley to end the point, but a sprinting Paolini lunged for the forehand winner, garnering a standing ovation from the crowd. Swiatek ultimately lifted the trophy, but Paolini’s determination to win the point earned August's Shot of the Month honors.

Jasmine Paolini rallies crowd with magnificent point at Cincinnati final

Marta Kostyuk recovers from fall for cross-court winner

Down 1-0 in the third-set tiebreak against Daria Kasatkina in Montreal, Marta Kostyuk needed this point.

It sure didn’t look like Kostyuk had a chance, sliding on one return and then falling down to the ground on the next. Somehow, Kostyuk got up, saved the smash volley and sprinted to hit a cross-court winner.

Even Kostyuk didn’t believe she won the point, and the point proved pivotal as she won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Marta Kostyuk recovers from fall to score unbelievable forehand winner

Victoria Mboko’s court coverage, forehand rallies crowd

Come for the point, stay for the crowd reaction.

After dropping the first set against Elena Rybakina, Canada’s Mboko led 1-0 in the second in the National Bank Open semifinal. Mboko’s court coverage on this point is absolutely ridiculous, and her ability to get from side-to-side to save the smash volley and set up a forehand winner is incredible.

The point set up triple break point, energized the Montreal crowd and fueled a comeback 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) win.

Victoria Mboko energizes Canadian crowd in Montreal semifinal

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s impressive ending sequence

The final three shots by Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah were all worthy of being winners themselves but give credit to Renata Zarazua for keeping the ball in play.

From Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s drop shot to her backhand return to the forehand winner, the sequence to win the game was impressive. The Frenchwoman won 6-3, 6-2 in this São Paulo semifinal, eventually winning her first tour-level title the next match.

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah impresses with final three shots in rally

Beatriz Haddad Maia’s tweener sets up winner

We remain in Brazil for our final nominee. There isn’t a better way to keep a rally alive than a tweener, and it’s even better in front of your native crowd.

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia hit a perfect tweener following Miriana Tona’s lob. Just a few shots later, Haddad Maia’s backhand winner scored the point as she went on to win 6-1, 6-1 in the first round of Sao Paulo.

The commentator’s remarks -- “How entertaining was that?” -- summed it up best.