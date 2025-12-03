Gauff wins Footwear News' Style Influencer of the Year award

Coco Gauff will receive the Footwear News' Style Influencer of the Year award at the 39th annual FN Achievement Awards on Dec. 3. The World No. 3 sported inventive outfits all season, most notably her New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration.

It's been quite the offseason for Coco Gauff -- and quite the week.

After being named to Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list, the World No. 3 is now set to receive Footwear News' Style Influencer of the Year award.

The World No. 3 will receive the award at the 39th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Dec 3.

Gauff, 21, had an excellent season on court, winning her second Grand Slam singles title at the French Open and adding another title in Wuhan. She also received tons of praise and critical acclaim for her fits, which she kept distinct and inventive throughout the season.

Gauff famously wears New Balance, and she lit up social media with her New Balance x Miu Miu collaboration, which she rocked in Rome, Berlin and Cincinnati.

She also lit the internet on fire when she took the court at Wimbledon wearing a New Balance white kilt and corset top embroidered with butterflies, strawberries and flowers, a slightly edgy and fashionable twist on Wimbledon's centuries-long traditions. She completed the outfit with a special colorway of her signature shoe, the CG2.

Gauff is very hands-on in the selection and design of her outfits, and is always keen to experiment and innovate.

"I give a lot of feedback, mainly on the Grand Slam outfits, because those are the ones I care about the most," the two-time Grand Slam singles champion told Footwear News. "Every year, we have a design meeting. It’s like a playground. We cut up fashion magazines and look at Pinterest. We have four boards for each of the Grand Slams.

"Comfort is always the number-one priority. If it’s not comfortable, I won’t play in it. I love to dress up, but I love winning more. I would love to experiment even more, but some of the things I would like to play in probably wouldn’t be possible.”

Gauff also revealed that her fashion icon is Rihanna -- "she can rock both masculine and super-feminine ’fits" -- and when asked which other players on the Hologic WTA Tour have a strong style sense, she singled out Naomi Osaka.

"She does a great job of being creative and doing things that haven’t been done," Gauff said of the four-time Grand Slam champion. "We’re always looking at each other. Her style is more camp, which is cool. Maybe someday I’ll try and do something campy."

