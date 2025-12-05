Noskova volunteers at Zanzibar school, calls experience 'unforgettable'

Linda Noskova spent a week volunteering at a school in Zanzibar where students have very limited resources to support their educational journey. The World No. 13 called it "one of the most meaningful experiences of my life."

While many players headed to the beach for some much-needed rest and relaxation after the grueling season, Linda Noskova opted to go in a different direction with her time off.

The 21-year-old Czech headed to Zanzibar, Tanzania and spent an eye-opening week volunteering at a local school. Noskova experienced what life is like for the 300 students firsthand, living in a volunteer house with shared rooms and no air conditioning.

The trip offered a great deal of perspective, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences of Noskova's life.

"Traveling to Zanzibar, Africa to volunteer was one of the most meaningful experiences of my life, and finally making that long-time dream happen felt both surreal and unforgettable," the World No. 13 said. "I prepared myself for the cultural shock, but nothing could compare to being there in person -- seeing how people live, understanding their challenges and feeling their warmth despite having so little."

Noskova was touched and inspired by how kind and appreciative the students were, and is determined to continue providing opportunities for the community.

"Their kindness, their excitement and their resilience changed something in me," Noskova said, "and supporting them now feels like the most natural thing to do. This trip opened my eyes in ways I didn’t expect, and it reminded me how fortunate we are -- an experience I believe everyone should have at least once in their life."

Noskova's volunteer work comes on the heels of the season of her career. She made her debut in the Top 20 in October following her run to the final of the WTA 1000 event in Beijing, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova in three sets. Earlier in the year she made the final in Prague, and reached another final in her last tournament of the year, in Tokyo.