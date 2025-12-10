WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Tournament News

Sabalenka, Rybakina among seven top 10 players in Brisbane entry list

1m read 10 Dec 2025 8h ago
Aryna Sabalenka Brisbane trophy
Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Elena Rybakina are among seven top 10 players in the initial entry list for the 2026 Brisbane International. The WTA 500 event will take place from Jan. 4-11 and features quite the stacked lineup.   

Sabalenka and Rybakina, the past two defending champions of the tournament, are joined by No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, No. 6 Jessica Pegula, No. 7 Madison Keys, No. 9 Mirra Andreeva and No. 10 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Brisbane International Field 2026

Brisbane International

Sabalenka, who fell to Rybakina in the final of the 2024 edition, defeated Polina Kudermetova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reign as the Brisbane champion. Karolina Pliskova, who is a three-time victor of the event in 2017, 2019 and 2020, joins Sabalenka and Rybakina as previous champions in the 2026 field.

Furthermore, the main draw field consists of six Grand Slam champions -- Sabalenka, Rybakina, Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, Sofia Kenin and Marketa Vondrousova. Keys won her first career Grand Slam in Melbourne last year, and Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020.

Other notable entrants for Brisbane include 2025 Australian Open semifinalist Paula Badosa and quarterfinalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Australia’s Daria Kasatkina and Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who recently announced 2026 will be her final year on tour, are both in the field.

In addition, Australian teenager Emerson Jones, the lowest-ranked player in the field at No. 150, received a wild card and will make her debut at the event.

WTA Staff

