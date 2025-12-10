Venus Williams to co-chair 2026 Met Gala with Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman

Tennis legend Venus Williams will co-chair the Met Gala in 2026 alongside Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour. The theme "Costume Art" will explore the relationship between clothing and the body.

Venus Williams will be serving up style on one of fashion's biggest nights next year.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will co-chair the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Met Gala in 2026, it was announced on Wednesday. Williams will join singer Beyoncé, actor Nicole Kidman, and former longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour in the ceremonial role on May 4.

Williams will be the third former WTA World No. 1 in recent years to co-chair the star-studded affair, a pop-culture behemoth that raises funds annually to benefit of the museum's Costume Institute in New York City. Her younger sister Serena served as co-chair in 2019 and Naomi Osaka took on the responsibility in 2021. ATP legend Roger Federer also held the role in 2023.

Williams and her fellow co-chairs -- whom Vogue hailed as "major forces from the worlds of entertainment, sport, and, of course, fashion" in its story announcing them -- will collaborate on a theme entitled “Costume Art." Also according to the magazine, the theme will "explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath."

"The show -- organized into a series of thematic body types, ranging from the Naked Body to the Pregnant Body and the Aging Body -- will include garments and artworks from across The Met’s vast collection, and feature both historical and contemporary pieces from the Costume Institute," it says.

Williams has been a fixture on the Met Gala red carpet in recent years, attending four of the last five. Last spring, she styled her look around tennis in celebration of a "Superfine" theme, and wore a custom skirt, polo, and cape by Lacoste.