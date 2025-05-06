Social Buzz

Serena Williams makes a Met Gala entrance ... after 'one meltdown'

1m read 06 May 2025 3w ago
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Monday night’s last-minute tweet from Serena Williams on X felt ominous:

“And one meltdown later,” she posted, “we are finally on the way to the Met Gala.”

It was never revealed what that meltdown entailed -- we remind you that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is also a mother of two -- but fashion critics unanimously said it was worth the wait.

Williams, now 43, served up a serious splash at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual summit of fashion in New York City, stepping in front of the cameras in an icy, pale-blue gown with a daringly sheer panel on the leg, paired with a satin, duvet-style silver cape. She partnered with the Italian luxury brand Moncler for her seventh appearance at the Met Gala.

It was, of course, a custom look, designed by former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who accompanied Williams on the blue carpet. This dress featured an off-the-shoulder decolletage in a fitted silhouette for Williams’ look. The long skirt was inlaid with a sheer abstract panel that combined fine metallic threads for a shimmering hue. A long, light blue cape in Moncler’s signature puffer accompanied the look, worn around Williams' wrists to compliment the gown's drapery.

Williams donned a super-chic golden bob hairdo, fashioned in finger waves made popular in the 1920s, which was styled by Angela Meadows. There were also Fred Leighton angel wing earrings with diamond drops and a matching barrette, bracelet and rings. 

Williams felt, she said, like a modern-day Cinderella.

Later, she shared with followers, “The highlight of my night, obviously, was Rihanna. It’s no secret that I love her. She’s so gorgeous -- literally like the most gorgeous. I’m obsessed with her.

“And also, Pharrell telling me, ‘Stop caring what people say.'”  

WTA Staff

Aryna Sabalenka