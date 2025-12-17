Gauff is Forbes' highest-paid female athlete for second straight year

Coco Gauff topped Forbes' 2025 list of highest-paid female athletes with $33 million, followed by Aryna Sabalenka ($30 million) and Iga Swiatek ($25.1 million). Of the 20 athletes listed, half play on the WTA Tour.

Forbes has released its list for the world’s 20 highest-paid female athletes of 2025, and the WTA Tour’s biggest stars accounted for half of the rankings.

Four of the top five highest-paid athletes play on the WTA Tour, including the top three led by Coco Gauff who brought in an estimated $33 million.

In determining rankings, Forbes factored in both on-court and off-court earnings. On-court earnings, rounded to the nearest $100,000, included prize money, bonuses, salaries and stipends. Off-court figures, rounded to the nearest $1 million, included earnings from endorsements, licensing, appearances and memorabilia.

Gauff, who was recently named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the sports category, led the rankings for the second straight year.

With titles at Roland Garros and Wuhan, the World No. 3 accrued approximately $8 million on the court, but most of her earnings came from endorsement deals with New Balance, Bose, Rolex, Mercedes Benz and more that totaled $25 million -- that’s the most off-court income by any female athlete on the rankings.

Closely behind Gauff is World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who’s portfolio of $30 million ranked second on the list.

Sabalenka, who finished as the year-end No. 1 for the second consecutive year, set the single-season record with $15 million in prize money that included her US Open title defense in September. Sponsored by brands such as Nike, Audemars Piguet and Master & Dynamic, her off-court earnings totaled $15 million as well.

Rounding out the top five, Iga Swiatek, who won 62 WTA Tour-level matches and her first Wimbledon singles title, ranked third with $25.1 million.

Zheng Qinwen, who won just $1.6 million in prize money because of an elbow injury that limited her season, earned $21 million off-court through deals with Audi, Dior and Vogue China to total for a fifth-best $22.6 million.

2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys ($13.4 million), four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka ($12.5 million), WTA Finals champion Elena Rybakina ($12.5 million) and World No. 5 Jessica Pegula ($12.3 million) all cracked the top 10.

Rybakina’s $8.5 million in prize money was boosted by a $5.235 million prize for her title in Riyadh, the largest payout in women’s sports history.

Top 10 players Amanda Anisimova ($11.3 million) and Jasmine Paolini ($8.3 million) were the final two tennis athletes on the list, ranking No. 12 and No. 17, respectively.

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu was the highest-paid non-tennis athlete with $23 million in earnings. American golfer Kelly Norda ($13 million) and WNBA stars Caitlin Clark ($12.1 million), Sabrina Ionescu ($10.5 million) and Angel Reese ($9.4 million) were among other notable athletes on the list.

All athletes had to be active during the 12-month period. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was not included because of her limited appearances in 2025.

