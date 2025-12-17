Iga Swiatek Foundation presents inaugural scholarships to five young athletes

The Iga Swiatek Foundation, which the World No. 2 launched in July 2025, was established to create a safe space where young people can pursue their passions and consciously build their future.

Iga Swiatek is committed to creating long-term opportunities for the next generation through education and sport, and she made great progress toward that vision this week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 16 in Warsaw, the Iga Swiatek Foundation awarded scholarships to five young Polish athletes, as part of the pilot edition of the Iga Swiatek Foundation Scholarship Program.

The scholarship winners were Ignacy Andrzejczak (U-20 champion in hurdling), Wiktor Chmurski (member of the Polish junior national swim team), Liwia Kubin (multiple-time medalist at the junior and senior speed skating championships), Jan Pyla (member of Poland's junior national golf team) and Oliwia Sybicka (tennis player who leads the PZT U-16 rankings).

Beginning in January, the scholarship winners will receive both financial and expert support for 12 months.

"I wanted to create a program that really helps talented athletes on their way," said the World No. 2, who was on hand at Hotel Verte to meet with and celebrate the scholarship winners. "I wanted it to be not only financial support, but also access to knowledge and experts. I know from my own experience how important both of these elements are, both at the beginning of a career and throughout it."

In addition to presenting the scholarships, the six-time Grand Slam champion spoke about why she started this foundation, the goals of the new scholarship program and the details of the pilot recruitment process, which was extensive.

There was also a pair of panel discussions with members of Swiatek's team, focusing on the importance of taking a holistic approach to athletic development, how to effectively work with sponsors and image building. The panelists, all of whom will support the scholarship winners throughout the program, included physiotherapist Maciej Ryszczuk, sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, orthopedic doctor Mateusz Dawidziuk, partnership manager Alina Sikora, and public relations and communications manager Daria Sulgostowska.

Towards the end of the evening, the scholarship winners had an opportunity to meet and begin to form relationships with members of the foundation team.

The Iga Swiatek Foundation, which was founded in July 2025, aims to provide a safe space where young people can pursue their passions, consciously build their future and live an active lifestyle that supports both mental health and personal development.