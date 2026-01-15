Train like Madison: Keys' go-to workout for power and strength

Madison Keys is known for her athleticism, power and longevity, all of which are directly attributed to a tireless work ethic. Ahead of her Australian Open defense, she shared one of her go-to workouts for power and strength.

One of the hallmarks of Madison Keys' career has been her longevity.

She turned pro in 2009, at just 14 years old, and last year, at 29, won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. In between she won nine titles, finished in the Top 20 nine times and, a week after her 30th birthday, reached a career-high No. 5.

Of course Keys is a talented player, but much of that longevity can be directly attributed to her work ethic and commitment to getting in -- and staying in -- peak physical condition. Despite being older than most of her rivals in the Top 10, the American remains one of the most athletic and powerful players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Ahead of the Australian Open, the site of the biggest title of her life, Keys shared one of her go-to workouts designed to enhance her power, strength and stability. The eight-move workout targets her hips, core, back and shoulders.

Check out the moves, and how to do them, below.

Madison Keys' Go-To Workout for Power and Strength

1.Lateral Skater Hops: Stand on one leg, jump to the side onto the other leg and immediately jump back to the original leg. Repeat for 6 reps on each leg for 2 sets. This exercise improves lateral agility and power.

2. Forward Bounding: From a single-leg standing position, jump forward as far as you can, landing on the opposite leg. Repeat for 6 reps for 2 sets. This helps develop explosive power and coordination.

3. Bulgarian Split Squat: Stand a few feet in front of a bench, place one foot behind you on the bench and lower your hips down into a lunge until your front thigh is parallel to the ground. Push back to the starting position. Hold a set of dumbbells for added resistance. Perform 8 reps on each leg for 3 sets. This targets the hips, glutes, and quads.

4. Eccentric Chin-Ups: Jump or use a step to get your chin above the pull-up bar, then slowly lower yourself for 5 seconds before dropping. Perform 5 reps for 3 sets. This exercise builds back and shoulder strength.

5. Swiss Ball Single-Leg Hamstring Curl: Lie on your back with your heels on a Swiss ball. Lift your hips off the ground and curl the ball towards you, with one leg using your hamstrings. Straighten your leg back to the starting position. Perform 10 reps on each leg for 3 sets. This strengthens the hamstrings and core stability.

6. Single-Arm Cable Row: Stand in a staggered stance facing a cable machine, grab the handle with one hand and pull in a rowing motion, keeping your back straight. Perform 10 reps on each arm for 3 sets. This targets the back, shoulders and core.

7. Copenhagen Side Plank: Lie on your side with your top leg propped up on a box or bench. Prop yourself up on your forearm and lift your hips and bottom leg, forming a straight line from head to feet. Hold for 30 seconds on each side for 3 sets. This strengthens the obliques and hip adductors.

8. Prone T on Incline Bench: Lie chest down on an incline bench with your arms extended to the sides, then lift your arms in a thumbs-up position off the bench to form a “T” shape. Lower your arms down. Perform 12 reps for 3 sets. This exercise targets the upper back, shoulder blades and rotator cuff muscles.

Keys' Australian Swing: Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne

The World No. 9 has had a busy start to the season, playing both Brisbane and Adelaide ahead of the Australian Open. She took her first two matches in Brisbane -- one of which was an impressive three-set win over Diana Shnaider --before losing to Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year's Aussie Open final.

She won her opener in Adelaide, a 6-4, 6-1 win over Tereza Valentova, before losing to Victoria Mboko in the quarterfinals.

The ninth seed in Melbourne, Keys will play Oleksandra Oliynykova in the first round. She could potentially meet fellow Top 10 Americans Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round and quarterfinals, respectively.