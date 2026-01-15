Mboko upsets Keys, to face wild card Birrell in Adelaide semis

19-year-old Victoria Mboko caused an upset at the Adelaide International by defeating Madison Keys in a three-set battle. Despite a tough fight from Keys, Mboko secured her second Top 10 victory. The Canadian's impressive performance sets her up for a semifinal clash with Kimberly Birrell, who also advanced after a grueling three-set win.

Victoria Mboko continues to put in the hard yards at the Adelaide International. The 19-year-old Canadian ended Madison Keys' title defense at the Adelaide International on Thursday with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 upset victory, her third three-setter in as many matches played this week at the WTA 500 event.

From a set and a break ahead, things got complicated for Mboko against Keys, who also took home a trophy from Adelaide in 2022. But the reigning Australian Open champion lost steam in the final set and Mboko eventually secured the second Top 10 victory of her young career in 1 hour and 53 minutes.

The Canadian won five straight games after Keys held serve to open the final set on her way to victory. She benefitted from an up-and-down performance by the defending champion, who racked up 41 unforced errors in total and -- despite serving nine aces -- faced 12 break points and dropped serve six times.

"I know she won this tournament last year, and of course, Australian Open, and I knew coming into this match that it would be a big fight," Mboko said afterwards.

"I think there was one moment in the second set where she hit three return winners off my serve, so that was pretty humbling. She is where she is for a reason, and I think to play these kind of players, you have to get used to receiving those kinds of balls. It was great tennis from her, and I'm glad I got it done."

The eighth seed will now slide into favored position in the semifinals as she seeks her third career final on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, all of which have come since her breakout WTA 1000 title run on home soil in Montreal last August. In the first round at that tournament, she beat Australia's Kimberly Birrell -- and the pair will play again this time with the unseeded Birrell now benefitting from home-crowd advantage.

The 27-year-old Gold Coast resident advanced to her first career WTA 500-level semifinal with her own three-set triumph -- a 5-7 6-1, 7-5 epic against Romania's Jaqueline Cristian that lasted 3 hours and 4 minutes.

The World No. 107, who has reached two WTA 250 titles in her career to date, regrouped after losing a 5-2 lead in the first set to break new ground at this level, and won the last three games of the match as well.

"I just kept telling myself to keep trying and fighting for every point," a breathless Birrell said afterwards. "When I came back out for the second set, I just told myself that I'll get those opportunities again if I kept fighting."