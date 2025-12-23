Venus Williams marries Andrea Preti: See the photos

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, recently married Andrea Preti in a lavish celebration in Palm Beach, Fla. Their whirlwind romance began in 2024 after meeting at a Gucci show in Milan. The couple got engaged in Tuscany and tied the knot in a five-day celebration.

Venus Williams is a former World No. 1, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of tennis' all-time greats ... and now, a wife! The 45-year-old, who's set to contest her 33rd season on Hologic WTA Tour next year, recently married fiancé Andrea Preti in a lavish celebration detailed on Tuesday in Vogue.

In a soirée that featured daily pool parties with family and friends at their shared home, a night on a yacht orchestrated by sister Serena, a boudoir-themed bridal shower, and even a Beyoncé-themed lip sync battle, Preti and Williams became husband and wife officially over the weekend in Palm Beach, Fla., in a five-day celebration that followed a September affair in Preti's native Italy in September.

The couple started dating in 2024, when -- as they revealed exclusively to Vogue in a glossy spread that detailed their nuptials -- they met following a Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week, which neither planned originally to be at. They first chatted at a VIP after party, and Preti quickly impressed her sisters, Lyndrea and Isha, and mom Oracene, at a breakfast meeting in London a short time later.

“After our dates in London, I just knew I was going to marry him. People always say they just know, and I just knew," Williams said.

The couple got engaged this January in Tuscany after just six months of dating -- though didn't go officially public (as betrothed or otherwise) until Williams name-dropped him following a victorious return to tennis at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in July. Earlier this month, they revealed photos from their engagement on social media, and Williams dished on how Preti popped the question after he encouraged her to make a wish on a star.

“He asked, ‘Do you want to hear my wish?’” Williams recalled to Vogue. "I said, ‘Yes, great!’ And when I turned around, he had the ring in his pocket. He said, ‘Do you want to marry me?’ And I couldn’t stop jumping up and down and laughing and smiling because that’s what I do when I win big matches. I was thinking to myself, 'Yes, yes, yes!'”

Williams wore what she said was an "ocean and sea"-inspired dress by Georges Hobeika for the big day, and the couple wrote their own vows -- delivered in English and Italian. Later, they had their first dance to “I Only Have Eyes for You” by the Flamingos, and the night concluded with an after-party for guests at a local restaurant that concluded at 2 a.m.

“We all love each other so much,” Williams concluded. “It was just the happiest, most beautiful, sweetest day.”