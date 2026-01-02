Venus Williams receives 2026 Australian Open wild card

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams received a wild card entry into the main draw at the 2026 Australian Open. For the first time since 2021, she'll compete in Melbourne, where she's reached the final twice, in 2003 and 2017.

Williams, 45, will compete in her first Australian Open since 2021. Of her seven Grand Slam singles titles, none have come in Melbourne. She's reached the final twice, in 2003 and 2017, and both times her sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, emerged victorious.

"She's a legend of the sport, so it will be cool to see her back in action," World No. 3 and top American Coco Gauff said at United Cup Media Day in Perth. "It's incredible for the longevity of her career that she has.

"She's a legend, one of the people I looked up to, so looking forward to seeing her back on court."

Following a 16-month layoff, Venus returned to tennis last July and competed in three tournaments in 2025. She defeated compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, before falling to Magdalena Frech.

In August, Williams fell to Spain's Jessica Bouzas-Maneiro 4-6, 4-6 in the first round of Cincinnati and took 11th seeded Karolina Muchova to three sets in the first round of the US Open. In doubles, playing alongside Leylah Fernandez, Williams advanced to the quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual finalists Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

Williams will travel to Melbourne after competing at the ASB Classic in Auckland and the Hobart International, where she received wild-card entries at the WTA 250 events. She won her 46th of 49 career titles in Auckland, defeating Caroline Wozniacki in 2015. Williams will make her sixth appearance at the event and was a finalist in 2013 and quarterfinalist in 2018.