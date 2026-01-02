'I hate water': Lys wants no part of tidal pool in Sydney

Team Germany had a blast at Wylie's Baths, a tidal swimming pool outside Sydney. Five of the six players enthusiastically dove into the water, with Eva Lys the lone holdout. She eventually braved her way into the water.

The start of the season always has a uniquely fun energy.

The players are rested and recharged, they're in Australia during the summertime (what's better than that?) and so much opportunity and excitement lies ahead.

In Perth and Sydney for the United Cup -- the first tournament of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season -- the players have been taking advantage of all the sights and activities that the Australian cities have to offer. Team Argentina got a firsthand look at the local wildlife at Perth Zoo, Team Italy hit the beach and hung with quokkas on Rottnest Island, and Team Germany cooled off at Wylie's Baths.

Well, most of Team Germany.

Unlike the rest of her squad, Eva Lys passed on diving into the tidal swimming pool, which is located near Coogee Beach in the suburbs of Sydney.

In the comments of the Instagram post, the 23-year-old explained that she hates water.

Leylah Fernandez offered encouragement to the World No. 40, commenting, "That was me 2 years ago."

"Rescue me pls 😭😭😂" Lys responded.

It appears that she eventually faced her fears and made it into the water, alongside teammates Alexander Zverev, Laura Siegemund, Kevin Krawietz, Patrick Zahraj and Mina Hodzic.

Lys is making her United Cup debut after a breakthrough season that saw her jump 91 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings. She was nominated for Newcomer of the Year after coming through qualifying to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and reaching her first-ever WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Beijing.

Germany, which won the United Cup title in 2024, will play its first tie on Sunday against the Netherlands. Lys will play the opening singles match against Suzan Lamens, and Zverev will follow against Tallon Griekspoor. (The mixed-doubles teams haven't been announced yet.)

Lys and Lamens have split their two career meetings, though they haven't played since 2024.