20 questions with 20-year-old rising star Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

With a first WTA title, a Roland Garros debut and a career-high ranking behind her, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah reflects on a defining 2025 and what comes next in 2026.

Note: Throughout December and early January, wtatennis.com will be running a series of interviews with players who are poised to make a mark in 2026 after impressive comebacks or breakthroughs in 2025.

When Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah arrived in São Paulo this past September, she had already been quietly putting together a strong season.

The then-teenager made her WTA main-draw debut in April, reaching the quarterfinals on home soil in Rouen, and later made her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance at Roland Garros. She also reached three ITF singles finals and two ITF doubles finals, climbing more than 100 spots in the rankings from where she began the year.

That steady rise quickly turned into a breakthrough. In Brazil, Rakotomanga Rajaonah became one of a handful of teenagers to capture her first WTA title in 2025, defeating fellow first-time finalist Janice Tjen -- who would go on to win her first title the following month.

Now 20, the Frenchwoman heads into 2026 looking to build on what became a defining year in her young career. But before turning the page, she sat down to reflect on her whirlwind 2025 season and share what she’s looking forward to both on and off the court in the new year.

First things first, happy belated birthday. What did you do to celebrate?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: I went to a restaurant with a friend. Every day feels like I’m celebrating because I couldn’t see my sister on my actual birthday. So, every day I see someone else and they give me a gift. And I’m really excited, because it’s been a long time since I’ve seen my mom and my dad, so that will be good for Christmas.

Aside from it being your milestone 20th birthday, you also reached a new career-high ranking (No. 119) the same day. What does that milestone mean to you after starting the year just inside the Top 400?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: It’s really nice because I had a really good year. I’m really happy about it because it’s a good way to end the year.

Speaking of the year you had; I want to go back to your title run in São Paulo. You came back from 5-0 down in the final set in your first-round match. What changed for you in that moment that allowed you to flip the match?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: I didn’t feel good at all, but I didn’t want to lose the match. At 4-0, I told myself, 'Just relax, apply your tennis and everything will go right.' Then I stopped focusing on my leg. That’s what happened. I played point by point and things got better. My game got better.

At 5-4, things were really tense, but I managed to win that game, and I think I played at a really good level at the end.

You carried that level through the rest of the week, winning your last four matches in straight sets to claim your first career title. When did you start to feel like the title was truly in reach?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: The first match really helped me because I didn’t feel very confident when I arrived. That match made me feel more confident, and from there I took it match by match and point by point. Until the last point in the final, I was really focused, especially on my recovery.

[Winning] wasn’t my thought. It wasn’t in my head that, ‘I have to win this match’ or anything like that. When I hit the lob on the last point, that’s when I realized I was going to win the tournament. But my opponents were all really strong, so I couldn’t say, ‘Yes, I’m going to the final.’

Take me through the emotions after that. What were you feeling immediately after winning the title?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: Relief. I felt all the pressure leave my body. I couldn’t believe it. I really couldn’t believe it. But I felt all my strength and all the pressure go away, and then it was just a lot of joy. I was really happy. Really, really happy.

What aspects of your game are you focusing on going into 2026? What would you consider a successful year?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: We’re going to be putting a lot of work into my serve. And … yeah, the serve. Especially the serve. And goals, I don’t know. I just want to play all four Grand Slams, and I want to enter the Top 100, so I guess that’s my goal.

You’ve said before that Rafael Nadal is one of your tennis idols. What parts of his game or personality influenced you as you developed your own identity on court?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: Rafa, I really like his spirit and his attitude on court. That’s something I’ve tried to take from him. And I really like [Roger] Federer’s game. I wanted my game to be clear and to have the class of Federer and the attitude of Nadal.

Similar to Nadal, you’ve said clay is your favorite surface. It was kind to you this year, as you reached the quarterfinals in your main-draw debut in Rouen. What did that week teach you about your game and your ability to compete with established players on the WTA Tour, and what is it about clay that makes you feel so comfortable?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: It was a new experience. I took in the experience of the other players and watched everything. All the matches. I wanted to take in as much as possible, and I think that really helped me for the future. [But on clay] I have time. That’s it. I have time to put my game into place.

It was also in Rouen where your drop shot was on full display, especially in your match against Jaqueline Cristian. What made you adopt the drop shot as such a prominent part of your game?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: I’ve managed to win a lot of matches with that drop shot, and I feel really confident using it. I just feel like if I get into a lot of trouble, it’s always been a way to find a solution.

After Rouen, you made your Grand Slam main-draw debut at Roland Garros. What were the feelings associated with making your French Open debut?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: It was incredible because it was at home. Like in Rouen, I was watching everything. I was watching how players train, and not necessarily how they act, but how they manage the tournament and the pressure of a big tournament like this one. It was unbelievable.

So, unlike anything you’ve experienced in your career up to that point? What do you remember about the first time you picked up a racket, and when did you realize it was something you wanted to pursue?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: Yes. My family really loves tennis. We are a family who played a lot together. Every time we had free time, we went to the tennis club and played. That’s what I remember from when I was 6 or 7 years old. And then I started to play a lot with the wall. But I don’t really know when I knew, because I’ve always loved tennis.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images for ITF

You mentioned earlier you're excited to see your family soon. Can you share a bit about them? What are they like and what is their role in your life?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: My parents are still together. They’re married...I don’t know how long, but it’s been a long time. They live in Toulouse. I have one sibling, an older sister who’s 23 and lives in Paris. We’re very close. I’m also close with my parents, but they live far away so I don’t see them often. But I have my mom on the phone with me every day.

You reside in France and compete under the French flag, but some people may not know you were born in Madagascar. How many years of your childhood were spent there, and what memories stand out?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: I was born there and arrived in France when I was 6. All of the family on my mother’s side lived in Madagascar, so I remember spending a lot of time with them, but I was so young. When we moved to France, I was so little that I don’t remember much, but it felt like home because I had family there too, like I had family in Madagascar. I started school almost immediately and felt at home right away.

That leads me to believe I know the answer to this before I ask, but if you could play a tennis match anywhere in the world outside of the traditional WTA Tour stops, where would it be and why?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: Madagascar. Because it’s beautiful and I was born and raised there. It’s really worth a visit.

You're still relatively new to the WTA Tour, so people might not know much about you off the court. What are some things you like to do outside tennis that most people wouldn't know?

Rakotomanga Rajaonah: I sing a lot. But usually like this [starts singing], so everybody gets annoyed. But I really like to sing. I like to read and meet up with friends, but only sometimes because I also like to spend time alone. That’s it. I really like to sleep, but people don’t care about that. And I think that’s enough about me. Oh, and I really like making people laugh and smile.

Well, I’m not in a very good mood right now because I’m sick, but usually I like to make people laugh. But it’s easier to make people smile when I speak French. English is different. It’s much harder.