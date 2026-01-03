Hunter's singles, mixed doubles triumphs get Australia past Norway

Storm Hunter defeated Malene Helgo and Casper Ruud defeated local favourite Alex de Minaur won the singles matches in the Australia-Norway tie, but the Aussie duo of John-Patrick Smith and Hunter won the deciding mixed doubles match to take the Group D tie.

Australia and Norway were tied 1-1 after the singles matches in their opening United Cup tie in Sydney on Saturday, with Storm Hunter and Casper Ruud each earning straight-sets victories for their countries.

But the Aussie duo of John-Patrick Smith and Hunter rallied past Norway's Viktor Durasovic and Ulrikke Eikeri 4-6, 6-1, [10-4] in a deciding mixed doubles to secure Australia’s 2-1 triumph against Norway.

“I’ll tell you what, Storm set it up big time there… I was just on the court, I was participating,” Smith said. “She was returning well, she was moving well. She had really good control on all her shots. It was a great win and a great comeback as well. It’s never easy playing against a good team."

Hunter, 31, returned to competition last season after missing nearly a year between March 2024 and March 2025 because of an Achilles tendon injury that required surgery. In the women's singles, she stepped in as a last-minute replacement on Saturday for Australia No. 1 Maya Joint, who was sidelined because of illness.

The experienced left-hander made a fast start against the 26-year-old Helgo, who is competing in the United Cup for the fourth time. Hunter broke serve twice in the opening set to take it 6-2.

Helgo, ranked No. 532 and seeking her first WTA Tour-level victory, raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set before Hunter — a former world No. 1 doubles player and a Grand Slam mixed doubles champion — rallied to level the set at 5-5.

Helgo saved three break points in a crucial 11th game to hold for a 6-5 lead, but Hunter held serve to force a tiebreak. The Australian then dominated the tiebreak to seal a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) victory and give Australia a 1-0 lead.

"This is pretty emotional for me," Hunter said during her postmatch interview. "It's been a tough two years, rupturing my Achilles and finding my way back, relearning everything. I never thought I'd be back on this court in a singles match playing for Australia.

"Obviously, this was Maya's moment. Maya has had an incredible year. Such a shame she couldn't come out tonight. I know she's so excited to come and play in front of everyone. Hopefully she gets an opportunity on Tuesday. But I'm just glad I could get the win for the team."

In the second singles match, Ruud produced a solid performance to defeat home favorite Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour, 34 minutes, leveling the tie at 1-1.

“I’m happy to get a great start," Ruud told ATP No. 1 Club member Jim Courier in his on-court interview. "To beat Alex here in Australia is one of the toughest challenges we have in tennis, so I’m super happy to have that on my resume now.”

Ruud played aggressively and decisively, preventing De Minaur from finding any rhythm. The former world No. 2 saved all five break points he faced and consistently put pressure on the Australian's serve, earning 10 break chances and converting three.

"It’s a great start a new season," Ruud said. "I think we’ve all seen Alex in better shape than he was today. He was doing a few unforced errors that typically he doesn’t, so I got some free points here and there. You saw in the beginning he was struggling with his serve, so I got a free break and just built from there."